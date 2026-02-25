Surrozen To Present At Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen, Inc. (“Surrozen” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: SRZN), a biotechnology company pioneering targeted therapeutics to harness the power of Wnt signaling to address the underlying drivers of disease in sight-threatening ophthalmic conditions, today announced that Company management will present at an upcoming healthcare investor conference.

TD Cowen 46 th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Fireside Chat at 1:10 PM Eastern Time / 10:10 AM Pacific Time

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast for the conference via the Investors section of the Surrozen website at . A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the website at for at least 30 days.

About Surrozen

Surrozen is a biotechnology company, pioneering a new class of Wnt-based therapeutics designed to harness the power of Wnt signaling to treat sight-threatening ophthalmic conditions. Built on deep scientific expertise and a proprietary antibody-engineering platform, Surrozen develops multifunctional biologics that selectively activate Wnt signaling in combination with other key disease pathways. Our approach aims to deliver best-in-class, durable therapies that have the potential to transform patient outcomes in some of the most pressing unmet medical needs in ocular diseases. For more information, visit.

Forward Looking Statements

