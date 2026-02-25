Navitas To Present At The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference On March 3, 2026

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor, (Nasdaq: NVTS), an industry leader in next-generation GaNFastTM gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiCTM silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, today announced the company will participate at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference to be held at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Navitas' President and CEO, Chris Allexandre, is scheduled to host a fireside chat at 12:20 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, and will be available to meet with attending investors throughout the day.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should contact their Morgan Stanley representative. A live and archived audio webcast of the company's fireside chat will be available in the Events section of Navitas' Investor Relations website.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is a next-generation power semiconductor leader in gallium nitride (GaN) and IC integrated devices, and high-voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technology, driving innovation across AI data centers, energy and grid infrastructure, performance computing and industrial electrification. With more than 30 years of combined expertise in wide bandgap technologies, GaNFast TM power ICs integrate GaN power, drive, control, sensing, and protection, delivering faster power delivery, higher system density, and greater efficiency. GeneSiC TM high-voltage SiC devices leverage patented trench-assisted planar technology to provide industry-leading voltage capability, efficiency, and reliability for medium-voltage grid and infrastructure applications. Navitas has over 300 patents issued or pending and is the world's first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral ®-certified.

