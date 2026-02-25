PSTL Announces BBB Investment Grade Rating From Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA)
“Achieving an inaugural investment grade rating is an important milestone in the evolution of our Company and a testament to the strength of our business model”, stated Andrew Spodek, Chief Executive Officer.“I am pleased that KBRA recognized the high credit quality of our tenant, the United States Postal Service, our well-diversified portfolio of real estate, and the large opportunity set in front of us. This rating positions us well to continue to diversify our sources of capital and further strengthen our balance sheet to deliver long-term sustainable value to our shareholders.”
About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.
Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,200 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.
Contacts:
Steve Bakke
EVP and Chief Financial Officer
Email: ...
Phone: (858) 997-7006
Jordan Cooperstein
Senior Vice President of Finance, Capital Markets
Email: ...
Phone: (516) 295-7820
