TWFG Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Years Ended
December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Revenues
|Commission income(1)
|$
|59,351
|$
|43,711
|$
|220,968
|$
|183,158
|Contingent income
|5,890
|5,005
|11,681
|8,722
|Fee income(2)
|3,186
|2,751
|12,992
|10,562
|Other income
|401
|276
|1,441
|1,318
|Total revenues
|68,828
|51,743
|247,082
|203,760
|Expenses
|Commission expense
|32,914
|28,915
|133,518
|118,086
|Salaries and employee benefits
|10,018
|7,663
|37,636
|29,064
|Other administrative expenses(3)
|6,702
|4,978
|22,020
|16,665
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,766
|3,054
|18,353
|12,020
|Total operating expenses
|55,400
|44,610
|211,527
|175,835
|Operating income
|13,428
|7,133
|35,555
|27,925
|Interest expense
|(66
|)
|(98
|)
|(287
|)
|(2,223
|)
|Interest income
|1,419
|2,174
|6,607
|4,376
|Other non-operating income (expense), net
|508
|1
|1,140
|9
|Income before tax
|15,289
|9,210
|43,015
|30,087
|Income tax expense
|926
|1,057
|3,179
|1,495
|Net income
|14,363
|8,153
|39,836
|28,592
|Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|11,708
|6,561
|32,164
|25,847
|Net income attributable to TWFG, Inc.
|$
|2,655
|$
|1,592
|$
|7,672
|$
|2,745
|Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:
|Basic
|15,020,759
|14,811,874
|14,914,346
|14,772,115
|Diluted
|56,285,383
|15,056,430
|15,100,190
|14,982,409
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.19
|Diluted
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.19
|(1)
|Commission income - related party of $4,128 and $3,562 for the three months ended and $13,986 and $9,609 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|(2)
|Fee income - related party of $801 and $905 for the three months ended and $3,397 and $2,704 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|(3)
|Other administrative expenses - related party of $788 and $326 for the three months ended and $3,122 and $1,478 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
The following table presents the disaggregation of our revenues by offerings (in thousands):
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Years Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Insurance Services
|Agency-in-a-Box
|$
|39,936
|$
|35,190
|$
|152,831
|$
|135,166
|Corporate Branches
|10,196
|7,492
|42,000
|33,367
|Total Insurance Services
|50,132
|42,682
|194,831
|168,533
|TWFG MGA
|18,192
|8,662
|50,564
|33,719
|Other
|504
|399
|1,687
|1,508
|Total revenues
|$
|68,828
|$
|51,743
|$
|247,082
|$
|203,760
The following table presents the disaggregation of our commission income by offerings (in thousands):
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Years Ended
December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Insurance Services
|Agency-in-a-Box
|$
|33,600
|$
|28,949
|$
|137,937
|$
|122,651
|Corporate Branches
|10,036
|7,506
|41,562
|33,468
|Total Insurance Services
|43,636
|36,455
|179,499
|156,119
|TWFG MGA
|15,715
|7,256
|41,469
|27,039
|Total commission income
|$
|59,351
|$
|43,711
|$
|220,968
|$
|183,158
The following table presents the disaggregation of our fee income by major sources (in thousands):
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Years Ended
December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Policy fees
|$
|1,083
|$
|1,028
|$
|4,392
|$
|3,538
|Branch fees
|1,315
|1,213
|5,276
|4,736
|License fees
|666
|441
|2,719
|1,895
|TPA fees
|122
|69
|605
|393
|Total fee income
|$
|3,186
|$
|2,751
|$
|12,992
|$
|10,562
The following table presents the disaggregation of our commission expense by offerings (in thousands):
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Years Ended
December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Insurance Services
|Agency-in-a-Box
|$
|26,195
|$
|23,148
|$
|107,789
|$
|95,797
|Corporate Branches
|1,176
|1,066
|5,331
|4,488
|Total Insurance Services
|27,371
|24,214
|113,120
|100,285
|TWFG MGA
|5,521
|4,677
|20,295
|17,716
|Other
|22
|24
|103
|85
|Total commission expense
|$
|32,914
|$
|28,915
|$
|133,518
|$
|118,086
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except share/unit data)
| December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|155,926
|$
|195,772
|Restricted cash
|11,974
|9,551
|Commissions receivable, net
|35,893
|27,067
|Accounts receivable
|7,469
|7,839
|Other current assets, net
|12,826
|1,619
|Total current assets
|224,088
|241,848
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets, net
|138,632
|72,978
|Property and equipment, net
|3,307
|3,499
|Lease right-of-use assets, net
|4,189
|4,493
|Other non-current assets
|690
|610
|Total assets
|$
|370,906
|$
|323,428
|Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Equity
|Current liabilities
|Commissions payable
|$
|15,168
|$
|13,848
|Carrier liabilities
|13,811
|12,392
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,320
|1,013
|Short-term bank debt
|1,972
|1,912
|Deferred acquisition payables
|1,505
|601
|Other current liabilities
|10,208
|9,851
|Total current liabilities
|43,984
|39,617
|Non-current liabilities
|Operating lease liabilities
|2,898
|3,372
|Long-term bank debt
|2,035
|4,007
|Deferred acquisition payables
|6,669
|1,122
|Other non-current liabilities
|-
|24
|Total liabilities
|55,586
|48,142
|Commitment and contingencies (see Note 17)
|Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|17,901
|-
|Stockholders' Equity
|Class A common stock ($0.01 par value per share - 300,000,000 authorized 15,028,681 and 14,811,874 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|150
|148
|Class B common stock ($0.00001 par value per share - 100,000,000 authorized 7,277,651 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|-
|-
|Class C common stock ($0.00001 par value per share - 100,000,000 authorized 33,893,810 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|59,951
|58,365
|Retained earnings
|22,960
|15,288
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|30
|83
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to TWFG, Inc.
|83,091
|73,884
|Noncontrolling interests
|214,328
|201,402
|Total stockholders' equity
|297,419
|275,286
|Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and equity
|$
|370,906
|$
|323,428
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
A reconciliation of Organic Revenue and Organic Revenue Growth Rate to Total Revenue and Total Revenue Growth Rate, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, for each of the periods indicated is as follows (in thousands):
|Revised Calculation Methodology Applied to Current Period
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Years Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Total Revenues
|$
|68,828
|$
|51,743
|$
|247,082
|$
|203,760
|Acquisition adjustments(1)
|(10,566
|)
|(105
|)
|(17,986
|)
|(3,687
|)
|Contingent income
|(5,890
|)
|(5,005
|)
|(11,681
|)
|(8,722
|)
|Fee income
|(3,186
|)
|(2,751
|)
|(12,992
|)
|(10,562
|)
|Other income
|(401
|)
|(276
|)
|(1,441
|)
|(1,318
|)
|Policy fee income
|1,083
|1,028
|4,392
|3,538
|Organic Revenue
|$
|49,868
|$
|44,634
|$
|207,374
|$
|183,009
|Prior year Organic Revenue reported
|$
|43,606
|$
|34,823
|$
|179,471
|$
|154,627
|Commission income at 12-month post acquisitions
|105
|1,354
|3,687
|2,098
|Prior year policy fees
|1,028
|445
|3,538
|2,100
|Other adjustments(2)
|(97
|)
|-
|(904
|)
|-
|Organic Revenue denominator
|$
|44,642
|$
|36,622
|$
|185,792
|$
|158,825
|Organic Revenue
|$
|49,868
|$
|44,634
|$
|207,374
|$
|183,009
|Organic Revenue denominator
|44,642
|36,622
|185,792
|158,825
|Organic Revenue Growth
|$
|5,226
|$
|8,012
|$
|21,582
|$
|24,184
|Total Revenue Growth Rate(3)
|33.0
|%
|30.8
|%
|21.3
|%
|18.4
|%
|Organic Revenue Growth Rate(4)
|11.7
|%
|21.9
|%
|11.6
|%
|15.2
|%
|(1)
|Represents revenues generated from the acquired businesses during the first 12 months following an acquisition.
|(2)
|Other adjustments reflect immaterial prior-period and comparability items consistent with management's non-GAAP presentation policy.
|(3)
|Represents the period-to-period change in total revenues divided by the total revenues in the prior period.
|(4)
|Represents Organic Revenue Growth divided by the Organic Revenue denominator.
|Legacy Calculation Methodology Applied to Current Period
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Years Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Total Revenues
|$
|68,828
|$
|51,743
|$
|247,082
|$
|203,760
|Acquisition adjustments(1)
|(10,566
|)
|(105
|)
|(17,986
|)
|(3,687
|)
|Contingent income
|(5,890
|)
|(5,005
|)
|(11,681
|)
|(8,722
|)
|Fee income
|(3,186
|)
|(2,751
|)
|(12,992
|)
|(10,562
|)
|Other income
|(401
|)
|(276
|)
|(1,441
|)
|(1,318
|)
|Organic Revenue
|$
|48,785
|$
|43,606
|$
|202,982
|$
|179,471
|Prior year Organic Revenue reported
|$
|43,606
|$
|33,824
|$
|179,471
|$
|154,627
|Commission income at 12-month post acquisitions
|105
|2,353
|3,687
|2,098
|Other adjustments(2)
|(97
|)
|-
|(904
|)
|-
|Organic Revenue denominator
|$
|43,614
|$
|36,177
|$
|182,254
|$
|156,725
|Organic Revenue
|$
|48,785
|$
|43,606
|$
|202,982
|$
|179,471
|Organic Revenue denominator
|43,614
|36,177
|182,254
|156,725
|Organic Revenue Growth
|$
|5,171
|$
|7,429
|$
|20,728
|$
|22,746
|Total Revenue Growth Rate(3)
|33.0
|%
|30.8
|%
|21.3
|%
|18.4
|%
|Organic Revenue Growth Rate(4)
|11.9
|%
|20.5
|%
|11.4
|%
|14.5
|%
|(1)
|Represents revenues generated from the acquired businesses during the first 12 months following an acquisition.
|(2)
|Other adjustments reflect immaterial prior-period and comparability items consistent with management's non-GAAP presentation policy.
|(3)
|Represents the period-to-period change in total revenues divided by the total revenues in the prior period.
|(4)
|Represents Organic Revenue Growth divided by the Organic Revenue denominator.
A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Margin to net income and net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, for each of the periods indicated is as follows (in thousands):
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Years Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Total Revenues
|$
|68,828
|$
|51,743
|$
|247,082
|$
|203,760
|Net Income
|$
|14,363
|$
|8,153
|$
|39,836
|$
|28,592
|Income tax expense
|926
|1,057
|3,179
|1,495
|Acquisition-related expenses
|237
|20
|292
|20
|Equity-based compensation
|872
|1,207
|4,578
|2,219
|Other non-recurring items(1)
|-
|257
|10
|(1,220
|)
|Gain on sale of non-current assets, net(2)
|(504
|)
|(1,119
|)
|-
|Amortization expense
|5,636
|2,950
|17,812
|11,721
|Adjusted income before income taxes
|21,530
|13,644
|64,588
|42,827
|Adjusted income tax expense(3)
|(4,814
|)
|(3,123
|)
|(14,790
|)
|(9,802
|)
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|16,716
|$
|10,521
|$
|49,798
|$
|33,025
|Net Income Margin
|20.9
|%
|15.8
|%
|16.1
|%
|14.0
|%
|Adjusted Net Income Margin
|24.3
|%
|20.3
|%
|20.2
|%
|16.2
|%
(1) Represents a one-time adjustment reducing commission expense, which resulted from the branch conversions. In January 2024, nine of our Branches converted to Corporate Branches. Upon conversion, agents of the newly converted Corporate Branches became employees and received salaries, employee benefits, and bonuses for services rendered instead of commissions. As a result, we released a portion of the unpaid commissions related to the converted branches that we no longer are required to settle.
(2) During the second quarter of 2025, a gain related to the sale of non-current assets was not excluded from Adjusted Net Income consistent with the Company's stated definition. The presentation has been corrected in the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results to conform to the Company's definition of Adjusted Net Income. This correction impacts only non-GAAP measures and had no effect on previously reported GAAP results.
(3) Post-IPO, we are subject to U.S. federal income taxes, in addition to state, local, and foreign taxes, with respect to our allocable share of any net taxable income of TWFG Holding Company, LLC. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the calculation of adjusted income tax expense is based on a federal statutory rate of 21% and a blended state income tax rate of 1.89% on 100% of our adjusted income before income taxes as if we owned 100% of TWFG Holding Company, LLC.
A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net income and net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, for each of the periods indicated is as follows (in thousands):
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Years Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Total Revenues
|$
|68,828
|$
|51,743
|$
|247,082
|$
|203,760
|Net income
|$
|14,363
|$
|8,153
|$
|39,836
|$
|28,592
|Interest expense
|66
|98
|287
|2,223
|Interest income(1)
|(1,419
|)
|(2,174
|)
|(6,607
|)
|(4,376
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,766
|3,054
|18,353
|12,020
|Income tax expense
|926
|1,057
|3,179
|1,495
|EBITDA
|19,702
|10,188
|55,048
|39,954
|Acquisition-related expenses
|237
|20
|292
|20
|Equity-based compensation
|872
|1,207
|4,578
|2,219
|Interest income(1)
|1,419
|2,174
|6,607
|4,376
|Gain on sale of non-current assets, net(2)
|(504
|)
|-
|(1,119
|)
|-
|Other non-recurring items(3)
|-
|257
|10
|(1,220
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|21,726
|$
|13,846
|$
|65,416
|$
|45,349
|Net Income Margin
|20.9
|%
|15.8
|%
|16.1
|%
|14.0
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|31.6
|%
|26.8
|%
|26.5
|%
|22.3
|%
(1) Interest income reflects interest and other earnings on cash balances held by the Company. This income is included in Adjusted EBITDA as we view our total interest and investment income as an integral part of our business model and earnings stream until deployed.
(2) During the second quarter of 2025, a gain related to the sale of non-current assets was not excluded from Adjusted EBITDA consistent with the Company's stated definition. The presentation has been corrected in the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results to conform to the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA. This correction impacts only non-GAAP measures and had no effect on previously reported GAAP results.
(3) Represents one-time adjustments of office relocation cost and the branch conversions impacts. The branch conversions adjustment is reducing commission expense. In January 2024, nine of our Branches converted to Corporate Branches. Upon conversion, agents of the newly converted Corporate Branches became employees and received salaries, employee benefits, and bonuses for services rendered instead of commissions. As a result, we released a portion of the unpaid commissions related to the converted branches that we no longer are required to settle.
A reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow to Cash Flow from Operating Activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated is as follows (in thousands):
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Years Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash Flow from Operating Activities
|$
|13,288
|$
|11,600
|$
|53,501
|$
|40,479
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(228
|)
|(2,921
|)
|(356
|)
|(3,201
|)
|Tax distribution to members(1)
|(12
|)
|(3,002
|)
|(11,350
|)
|(9,106
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses
|237
|292
|20
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|$
|13,285
|$
|5,677
|$
|42,087
|$
|28,192
(1) Tax distributions to members represents the amount distributed to the members of TWFG Holding Company, LLC in respect of their income tax liability related to the net income of TWFG Holding Company, LLC allocated to its members.
A reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share to diluted earnings per share, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for each of the periods indicated is as follows:
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Years Ended
December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Earnings per share of common stock – diluted
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.19
|Plus: Impact of all LLC Units exchanged for Class A Common Stock(1)
|0.07
|0.04
|0.19
|0.32
|Plus: Adjustments to Adjusted net income(2)
|0.05
|0.04
|0.18
|0.08
|Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.59
|Weighted average common stock outstanding – diluted
|56,285,383
|15,056,430
|15,100,190
|14,982,409
|Plus: Impact of all LLC Units exchanged for Class A Common Stock(1)
|-
|41,171,461
|41,171,461
|41,171,461
|Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share diluted share count
|56,285,383
|56,227,891
|56,271,651
|56,153,870
(1) For comparability purposes, this calculation incorporates the net income that would be distributable if all shares of Class B Common Stock and Class C Common Stock, together with the related LLC Units, were exchanged for shares of Class A Common Stock. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, this includes $11.7 million and $32.2 million of net income, respectively on 56,285,383 and 56,271,651 weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2025, 41,171,461 weighted average outstanding Class B Common Stock and Class C Common Stock were considered anti-dilutive and included in the 56,271,651 weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted within the adjusted diluted earnings per share calculation. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, this includes $6.6 million and $25.8 million of net income, respectively on 56,227,891 and 56,153,870 weighted average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively. Refer to Note 15 Earnings Per Share to our Consolidated Financial Statements included in the Annual Report for more information about the earnings per share.
(2) Adjustments to Adjusted Net Income are described in the footnotes of the reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income in“Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Margin”, which represent the difference between Net Income of $14.4 million and Adjusted Net Income of $16.7 million and net income of $39.8 million and Adjusted Net Income of $49.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, respectively. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share include adjustments of $2.4 million to Adjusted Net Income on 56,285,383 weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted and $10.0 million to Adjusted Net Income on 56,271,651 weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted for the period presented, respectively. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share include adjustments of $2.3 million to Adjusted Net Income on 56,227,891 weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted and $4.4 million to Adjusted Net Income on 56,153,870 weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding - diluted for the period presented, respectively.
Key Performance Indicators
The following presents the disaggregation of Total Written Premium by offerings, business mix and line of business (in thousands):
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Years Ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
| Amount
|% of Total
| Amount
|% of Total
| Amount
|% of Total
| Amount
|% of Total
| Offerings:
|Insurance Services
|Agency-in-a-Box
|$
|279,691
|63
|%
|$
|246,116
|68
|%
|$
|1,119,536
|65
|%
|$
|982,815
|66
|%
|Corporate Branches
|81,638
|18
|61,642
|17
|343,922
|20
|275,331
|19
|Total Insurance Services
|361,329
|81
|307,758
|85
|1,463,458
|85
|1,258,146
|85
|TWFG MGA
|82,110
|19
|53,602
|15
|268,972
|15
|218,214
|15
|Total written premium
|$
|443,439
|100
|%
|$
|361,360
|100
|%
|$
|1,732,430
|100
|%
|$
|1,476,360
|100
|%
| Business Mix:
|Insurance Services
|Renewal business
|$
|282,258
|64
|%
|$
|236,033
|65
|%
|$
|1,142,481
|66
|%
|$
|975,657
|66
|%
|New business
|79,071
|18
|71,725
|20
|320,977
|19
|282,489
|19
|Total Insurance Services
|361,329
|82
|307,758
|85
|1,463,458
|85
|1,258,146
|85
|TWFG MGA
|Renewal business
|49,748
|11
|37,741
|10
|182,177
|11
|163,105
|11
|New business
|32,362
|7
|15,861
|5
|86,795
|4
|55,109
|4
|Total TWFG MGA
|82,110
|18
|53,602
|15
|268,972
|15
|218,214
|15
|Total written premium
|$
|443,439
|100
|%
|$
|361,360
|100
|%
|$
|1,732,430
|100
|%
|$
|1,476,360
|100
|%
| Written Premium Retention:
|Insurance Services
|92
|%
|92
|%
|91
|%
|93
|%
|TWFG MGA
|93
|84
|83
|84
|Consolidated
|92
|91
|90
|91
| Line of Business:
|Personal lines
|$
|364,762
|82
|%
|$
|292,750
|81
|%
|$
|1,415,201
|82
|%
|$
|1,197,122
|81
|%
|Commercial lines
|78,677
|18
|68,610
|19
|317,229
|18
|279,238
|19
|Total written premium
|$
|443,439
|100
|%
|$
|361,360
|100
|%
|$
|1,732,430
|100
|%
|$
|1,476,360
|100
|%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment