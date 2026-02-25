Ethos Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
| ETHOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)
| Three months Ended
December 31,
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|Revenue:
|Commission
|$
|66,524
|$
|110,077
|$
|254,926
|$
|387,608
|Total revenue
|66,524
|110,077
|254,926
|387,608
|Costs and expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|40,086
|64,113
|148,664
|229,318
|General and administrative
|4,743
|9,233
|22,417
|39,647
|Technology (exclusive of amortization)
|6,366
|8,918
|23,133
|33,629
|Cost of revenue
|1,558
|2,059
|6,527
|6,733
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,269
|1,284
|5,438
|5,359
|Total costs and expenses
|54,022
|85,607
|206,179
|314,686
|Income from operations
|12,502
|24,470
|48,747
|72,922
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(138
|)
|(765
|)
|(595
|)
|(3,170
|)
|Interest income
|1,322
|1,359
|5,599
|5,831
|Other income, net
|24
|61
|185
|161
|Total other income, net
|1,208
|655
|5,189
|2,822
|Net income before provision for income taxes
|13,710
|25,125
|53,936
|75,744
|Income tax expense
|(4,162
|)
|(564
|)
|(5,104
|)
|(4,593
|)
|Net income
|9,548
|24,561
|48,832
|71,151
|Per share data:
|Basic net income per share
|$
|0.60
|$
|1.48
|$
|3.05
|$
|4.31
|Diluted net income per share
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.85
|$
|1.22
|Shares used in computing basic net income per share
|16,031
|16,600
|16,007
|16,490
|Shares used in computing diluted net income per share
|58,484
|57,886
|57,600
|58,416
| ETHOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)(Unaudited)
|As of December 31,
|2024
|2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|35,075
|$
|91,091
|Short-term investments
|68,279
|34,876
|Accounts receivable, net
|30,303
|36,498
|Commissions receivable-current, net
|15,079
|28,786
|Prepaid and other assets
|26,070
|54,553
|Total current assets
|174,806
|245,804
|Long-term assets:
|Commissions receivable, net
|173,096
|224,219
|Property and equipment, net
|7,424
|8,189
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,536
|2,183
|Goodwill
|2,238
|2,238
|Acquired intangible assets, net of amortization
|221
|662
|Long-term investments
|35,002
|31,468
|Other long-term assets
|558
|574
|Total long-term assets
|221,075
|269,533
|Total assets
|$
|395,881
|$
|515,337
|Liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' deficit
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|24,303
|$
|55,070
|Accrued expenses
|19,217
|39,224
|Liabilities related to sale of commissions receivable-current
|9,382
|11,750
|Operating lease liabilities-current
|753
|1,125
|Other current liabilities
|13,945
|6,021
|Total current liabilities
|67,600
|113,190
|Long-term liabilities:
|Liabilities related to sale of commissions receivable-non-current
|24,163
|12,509
|Operating lease liabilities-non-current
|1,864
|1,228
|Deferred tax liability
|3,907
|8,529
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,500
|-
|Total long-term liabilities
|31,434
|22,266
|Total liabilities
|99,034
|135,456
|Commitments and contingencies
|Redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value $0.0001
|403,997
|403,997
|Stockholders' deficit:
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|66,991
|78,950
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(478)
|(554)
|Accumulated deficit
|(173,665
|)
|(102,514
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(107,150
|)
|(24,116
|)
|Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit
|$
|395,881
|$
|515,337
| ETHOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In Thousands)(Unaudited)
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income
|$
|48,832
|$
|71,151
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Deferred taxes
|3,907
|4,622
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,438
|5,359
|Non-cash interest expense
|595
|3,170
|Accretion of discounts and premium, investments
|(3,133
|)
|(1,211
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|3,166
|10,596
|Operating lease right-of-use asset amortization
|42
|903
|Unrealized gain foreign currency translation
|(199
|)
|(303
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Prepaid and other assets
|(23,902
|)
|(21,334
|)
|Other long-term assets
|(378
|)
|(16
|)
|Accounts payable
|12,691
|30,631
|Accounts receivable
|(13,626
|)
|(11,195
|)
|Commissions receivable
|(9,166
|)
|(13,707
|)
|Long-term commissions receivable
|(53,851
|)
|(51,123
|)
|Accrued expenses
|7,298
|18,920
|Other current liabilities
|12,378
|(8,738
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|(1,000
|)
|(1,500
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(10,908
|)
|36,225
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(776
|)
|(1,491
|)
|Purchase of domain name
|(250
|)
|(500
|)
|Purchase of investments
|(154,675
|)
|(66,709
|)
|Proceeds from maturity of investments
|145,003
|99,870
|Sales of investments
|13,360
|4,983
|Investment in software development costs
|(3,558
|)
|(4,286
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(896
|)
|31,867
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from liabilities related to sale of commissions receivable
|23,550
|5,000
|Repayment of liabilities related to sale of commissions receivable
|(1,902
|)
|(11,952
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants
|209
|1,058
|Payment of deferred offering costs
|-
|(6,155
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|21,857
|(12,049
|)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|10,053
|56,043
|Effect of exchange rates on cash
|2
|(27
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|25,020
|35,075
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|35,075
|$
|91,091
| ETHOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In Thousands) (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|Gross Profit
|$
|64,966
|$
|108,018
|$
|248,399
|$
|380,875
|Less: Sales and Marketing
|(40,086
|)
|(64,113
|)
|(148,664
|)
|(229,318
|)
|Add: Stock-based Compensation Allocated to Sales and Marketing
|297
|4
|687
|2,047
|Add: Professional Fees Allocated to Sales and Marketing
|394
|1,631
|831
|2,805
|Add: Technology Expenses Allocated to Sales and Marketing
|509
|880
|1,931
|3,077
|Add: Other Expenses Allocated to Sales and Marketing
|406
|803
|1,393
|2,549
|Contribution Profit
|$
|26,486
|$
|47,223
|$
|104,577
|$
|162,035
|Contribution Profit Margin
|40
|%
|43
|%
|41
|%
|42
|%
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|Net Income Before Provision for Income Tax
|$
|13,710
|$
|25,125
|$
|53,936
|$
|75,744
|Interest Income
|(1,322
|)
|(1,359
|)
|(5,599
|)
|(5,831
|)
|Interest Expense
|138
|765
|595
|3,170
|Depreciation and Amortization
|1,269
|1,284
|5,438
|5,359
|Stock-based Compensation
|897
|32
|3,166
|10,596
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|14,692
|$
|25,847
|$
|57,536
|$
|89,038
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|22
|%
|23
|%
|23
|%
|23
|%
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Year Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|GAAP Net Income
|$
|9,548
|$
|24,561
|$
|48,832
|$
|71,151
|Stock-based Compensation
|897
|32
|3,166
|10,596
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|10,445
|$
|24,593
|$
|51,998
|$
|81,747
|Per Share Data:
|Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share, basic
|16,031
|16,600
|16,007
|16,490
|Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share, diluted
|58,484
|57,886
|57,600
|58,416
|GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
|$
|0.60
|$
|1.48
|$
|3.05
|$
|4.31
|GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.85
|$
|1.22
|Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
|$
|0.65
|$
|1.48
|$
|3.25
|$
|4.96
|Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.90
|$
|1.40
