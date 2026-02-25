BBSI Reports Strong Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Financial Results
| (Unaudited)
| (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended December 31,
| Year Ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Gross billings
|$
|2,397,139
|$
|2,251,997
|$
|9,042,132
|$
|8,327,091
|PEO and staffing wages
|$
|2,089,388
|$
|1,964,001
|$
|7,856,320
|$
|7,245,093
In monitoring and evaluating the performance of our operations, management also reviews the following ratios, which represent selected amounts as a percentage of gross billings. Management believes these ratios are useful in understanding the efficiency and profitability of our service offerings.
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Percentage of Gross Billings
|Percentage of Gross Billings
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|PEO and staffing wages
|87.2
|%
|87.2
|%
|86.9
|%
|87.0
|%
|Payroll taxes and benefits
|7.7
|%
|7.3
|%
|7.9
|%
|7.6
|%
|Workers' compensation
|2.3
|%
|2.3
|%
|2.3
|%
|2.4
|%
|Gross margin
|2.8
|%
|3.2
|%
|2.9
|%
|3.0
|%
We refer to employees of our PEO clients as WSEs. Management reviews average and ending WSE growth to monitor and evaluate the performance of our operations. Average WSEs are calculated by dividing the number of unique individuals paid in each month by the number of months in the period. Ending WSEs represents the number of unique individuals paid in the last month of the period.
| (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended December 31,
| 2025
| Year-over-year
% Growth
| 2024
| Year-over-year
% Growth
| 2023
|Average WSEs
|139,944
|5.1
|%
|133,124
|5.2
|%
|126,492
|Ending WSEs
|138,605
|4.9
|%
|132,069
|4.4
|%
|126,446
|(Unaudited)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2025
| Year-over-year
% Growth
|2024
| Year-over-year
% Growth
|2023
|Average WSEs
|138,218
|6.7
|%
|129,577
|4.2
|%
|124,306
|Ending WSEs
|138,605
|4.9
|%
|132,069
|4.4
|%
|126,446
About BBSI
BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company's integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI's partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 8,200 PEO clients in all 50 states. For more information, please visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release about future events and financial outlook are forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect future results include: our ability to retain current clients and attract new clients; technology disruption, including the displacement of employees through the adoption of AI and automation by our clients; difficulties associated with integrating clients into our operations; economic trends in the Company's service areas and the potential effects of changing governmental policies, including those related to immigration, tariffs, other trade policies, or climate regulation; risks to our business and the business of our clients arising from current or future tariffs or other trade restrictions, supply chain issues, changes in labor force, or geopolitical instability, including the war in Ukraine, conflicts in the Middle East, and the potential for future conflicts or disruptions in other parts of the world; natural disasters; the potential for material deviations from expected future workers' compensation claims experience; changes in the workers' compensation regulatory environment in the Company's primary markets; PEO client benefit costs, particularly with regard to health insurance benefits; security breaches or failures in the Company's information technology systems; collectability of accounts receivable; changes in executive management; changes in effective payroll tax rates and federal and state income tax rates; the carrying values of deferred income tax assets and goodwill (which may be affected by our future operating results); the effects of inflation on our operating expenses and those of our clients; the impact of and potential changes to the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, escalating medical costs, and other health care legislative initiatives on our business; the effect of changing monetary policy, interest rates and conditions in the global capital markets on the Company's investment portfolio; and the availability of capital, borrowing capacity on our revolving credit facility, or letters of credit necessary to meet state-mandated surety deposit requirements for maintaining our status as a qualified self-insured employer for workers' compensation coverage or our insured program. Other important factors that may affect the Company's prospects are described in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although forward-looking statements help to provide complete information about the Company, readers should keep in mind that forward-looking statements are less reliable than historical information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements in this release to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date of this release.
| Barrett Business Services, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|95,033
|$
|55,367
|Investments
|62,154
|66,492
|Trade accounts receivable, net
|248,626
|234,533
|Income taxes receivable
|2,965
|2,662
|Prepaid expenses and other
|18,652
|18,698
|Restricted cash and investments
|97,210
|97,690
|Total current assets
|524,640
|475,442
|Property, equipment and software, net
|67,230
|56,781
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|23,218
|20,329
|Restricted cash and investments
|106,216
|134,454
|Goodwill
|47,820
|47,820
|Other assets
|9,869
|6,205
|Deferred income taxes
|74
|4,477
|Total assets
|$
|779,067
|$
|745,508
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|7,433
|$
|6,787
|Accrued payroll and related benefits
|237,783
|215,648
|Payroll taxes payable
|62,463
|49,685
|Current operating lease liabilities
|6,969
|6,231
|Current premium payable
|38,992
|31,134
|Other accrued liabilities
|19,357
|10,330
|Workers' compensation claims liabilities
|32,875
|39,081
|Total current liabilities
|405,872
|358,896
|Long-term workers' compensation claims liabilities
|75,709
|89,365
|Long-term premium payable
|26,025
|49,840
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|17,484
|15,215
|Customer deposits and other long-term liabilities
|12,977
|10,788
|Stockholders' equity
|241,000
|221,404
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|779,067
|$
|745,508
| Barrett Business Services, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Professional employer services
|$
|303,553
|$
|284,517
|$
|1,168,334
|$
|1,063,386
|Staffing services
|17,573
|20,303
|71,964
|81,145
|Total revenues
|321,126
|304,820
|1,240,298
|1,144,531
|Cost of revenues:
|Direct payroll costs
|13,368
|15,392
|54,443
|61,010
|Payroll taxes and benefits
|184,245
|163,720
|720,798
|628,534
|Workers' compensation
|55,248
|54,333
|204,144
|201,736
|Total cost of revenues
|252,861
|233,445
|979,385
|891,280
|Gross margin
|68,265
|71,375
|260,913
|253,251
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|47,582
|48,818
|190,494
|185,869
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,163
|1,938
|8,256
|7,601
|Income from operations
|18,520
|20,619
|62,163
|59,781
|Other income (expense):
|Investment income, net
|2,356
|2,522
|9,259
|11,130
|Interest expense
|(38
|)
|(45
|)
|(171
|)
|(178
|)
|Other, net
|17
|(35
|)
|148
|89
|Other income, net
|2,335
|2,442
|9,236
|11,041
|Income before income taxes
|20,855
|23,061
|71,399
|70,822
|Provision for income taxes
|4,459
|6,261
|16,951
|17,829
|Net income
|$
|16,396
|$
|16,800
|$
|54,448
|$
|52,993
|Basic income per common share
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.65
|$
|2.13
|$
|2.03
|Weighted average number of basic common shares outstanding
|25,362
|25,907
|25,613
|26,076
|Diluted income per common share
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.63
|$
|2.08
|$
|1.98
|Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding
|25,777
|26,626
|26,141
|26,708
Investor Relations:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Cody Slach
Tel 1-949-574-3860
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment