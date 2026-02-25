Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chemed Reports Fourth-Quarter 2025 Results


2026-02-25 04:17:41
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CINCINNATI, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemed Corporation (Chemed) (NYSE: CHE), which operates VITAS Healthcare Corporation (VITAS), the nation's largest providers of end-of-life care, and Roto-Rooter, the nation's largest commercial and residential plumbing and drain cleaning services provider, reported financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, versus the comparable prior-year period.

Results for Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

Consolidated operating results:

  • Revenue was $639.3 million, essentially flat with the fourth quarter of 2024
  • GAAP Diluted Earnings-per-Share (EPS) of $5.48, a decrease of 9.0%
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS of $6.42, a decrease of 6.0%

VITAS segment operating results:

  • Net Patient Revenue of $418.8 million, an increase of 1.9%
  • Average Daily Census (ADC) of 22,462, an increase of 1.3%
  • Admissions of 17,419, an increase of 6.0%
  • Net Income, excluding certain discrete items, of $69.5 million, a decrease of 0.6%
  • Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Medicare Cap, of $91.6 million, a decrease of 1.7%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding Medicare Cap, of 21.7%, a decrease of 79-basis points

Roto-Rooter segment operating results:

  • Revenue of $220.6 million, a decrease of 3.7%
  • Net Income, excluding certain discrete items, of $33.8 million, a decrease of 20.6%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $47.5 million, a decline of 21.1%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.5%, a decline of 477-basis points

VITAS

VITAS net revenue was $418.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, which is an increase of 1.9% when compared to the prior-year period. This revenue increase is comprised primarily of a 1.3% increase in days-of-care and a geographically weighted average Medicare reimbursement rate increase of approximately 2.2%. Acuity mix shift negatively impacted revenue growth 143-basis points in the quarter when compared to the prior-year period's revenue and level-of-care mix. The combination of Medicare Cap and other contra revenue changes negatively impacted revenue growth by 20-basis points.

Total VITAS admissions increased 6.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, VITAS accrued $2.4 million in Medicare Cap billing limitation, essentially flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. There was no Medicare Cap billing limitation recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 related to the Florida combined program.

Of VITAS' 33 Medicare provider numbers, 22 provider numbers have a projected full-year Medicare Cap cushion of 10% or greater, six provider numbers have a projected cushion between 0% and 10%, and five provider numbers have a Medicare Cap billing limitation totaling $9.5 million projected for the full-year 2026 Medicare Cap year. There is no Medicare Cap for the 2026 Cap year currently projected for the Florida combined program.

Average revenue per patient per day in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $208.01 which is 86-basis points above the prior-year period. Reimbursement for routine home care and high acuity care averaged $187.19 and $1,153.55, respectively. During the quarter, high acuity days-of-care were 2.2% of total days of care, a decline of 32-basis points when compared to the prior-year quarter.

The fourth quarter 2025 gross margin, excluding Medicare Cap, was 27.3%, a 150-basis point decline from the same period of 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $23.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $25.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Medicare Cap, totaled $91.6 million in the quarter, a decline of 1.7% when compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter, excluding Medicare Cap, was 21.7%.

Roto-Rooter

Roto-Rooter generated quarterly revenue of $220.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of 3.7%, when compared to the prior-year quarter.

Roto-Rooter branch commercial revenue in the quarter totaled $55.2 million, an increase of 1.6% from the prior-year period. This aggregate commercial revenue change consisted of excavation increasing 10.9%, drain cleaning increasing 2.0%, plumbing flat between years, offset by a decline in water restoration of 20.0%.

Roto-Rooter branch residential revenue in the quarter totaled $155.6 million, a decrease of 3.1%, over the prior-year period. This aggregate residential revenue change consisted of plumbing increasing 6.3%, excavation essentially flat between periods, offset by water restoration decreasing 10.3% and drain cleaning declining 3.2%.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenue from independent contractors was $16.7 million which is a decline of 2.8% as compared to the same period of 2024.

Roto-Rooter's fourth quarter 2025 gross margin was 49.8%. This compares to the prior year quarter's gross margin of 51.3%. Roto-Rooter's selling, general and administrative expenses were $63.2 million in the quarter, which is an increase of 10.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $47.5 million, a decrease of 21.1% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was 21.5% which represents a 477-basis point decline from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Chemed Consolidated

As of December 31, 2025, Chemed had total cash and cash equivalents of $74.5 million and no current or long-term debt.

In June 2022, Chemed entered into a five-year $550 million Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement). This Credit Agreement consisted of a $100 million amortizable term loan and a $450 million revolving credit facility. The interest rate on this Credit Agreement has a floating rate that is currently SOFR plus 100-basis points. There is approximately $404.5 million undrawn borrowing capacity under the Credit Agreement after excluding $45.5 million for Letters of Credit.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 400,000 shares of Chemed stock for $174.6 million which equates to a cost per share of $436.39. As of December 31, 2025, there was approximately $127.3 million of remaining share repurchase authorization under its plan.

Guidance for 2026

VITAS 2026 revenue, prior to Medicare Cap, is estimated to increase 5.5% to 6.5% when compared to 2025. ADC is estimated to increase 3.5% to 4.0%. Full year EBITDA margin, prior to Medicare Cap is estimated to be 17.5% to 18.0%. Medicare Cap billing limitations are estimated to be $9.5 million in calendar 2026 compared to $27.2 million in calendar 2025.

Roto-Rooter is forecasted to achieve full year 2026 revenue growth of 3.0% to 3.5%. Roto-Rooter's adjusted EBITDA margin for 2026 is expected to be 22.5% to 23.0%.

Based upon the above, full-year 2026 earnings per diluted share, excluding non-cash expenses for stock options, tax benefits from stock option exercises, costs related to litigation and other discrete items, is estimated to be in the range of $23.25 to $24.25. This compares to full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per diluted share of $21.55. The 2026 guidance assumes an effective corporate tax rate on adjusted earnings of 24.5% and a diluted share count of 13.9 million shares.

The 2026 earnings trajectory is weighted towards the second half of the year. An estimated 55% of the consolidated adjusted net income and consolidated adjusted EBITDA, prior to Medicare Cap, is projected to be generated in the second half of the year. Momentum is expected to build sequentially, quarter-to-quarter throughout the year.

We believe VITAS has successfully mitigated its Florida Medicare Cap issue. As a result, in 2026, the patient mix should moderate to a more favorable balance of short and longer-stay patients. However, the financial impact of admitting a higher number of potentially longer-stay patients does not come until roughly a fiscal quarter post-admission.

Roto-Rooter's first quarter of 2025 was its strongest revenue and EBITDA margin quarter of the year. Additionally, Roto-Rooter is projected to have elevated expenses in the first half of the year in order to fund revenue growth and long-term margin improvement projects currently underway.

Management will provide more detail related to the above discussion during the conference call tomorrow morning.

Conference Call

As previously disclosed, Chemed will host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m., ET, on Thursday February 26, 2026, to discuss the company's quarterly results and to provide an update on its business. Participants may access a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of Chemed's website, Investor Relations Home | Chemed Corporation or the hosting website .

Participants may also register via teleconference at: .

Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are instructed to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's conclusion. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Chemed's website.

Chemed operates in the healthcare field through its VITAS Healthcare Corporation subsidiary. VITAS provides daily hospice services to patients with severe, life-limiting illnesses. This type of care is focused on making the terminally ill patient's final days as comfortable and pain-free as possible.

Chemed operates in the residential and commercial plumbing and drain cleaning industry under the brand name Roto-Rooter. Roto-Rooter provides plumbing, drain cleaning, and water cleanup services through company-owned branches, independent contractors and franchisees in the United States and Canada. Roto-Rooter also has licensed master franchisees in the republics of Indonesia and Singapore, and the Philippines.

This press release contains information about Chemed's EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Diluted EPS, which are not measures derived in accordance with GAAP and which exclude components that are important to understanding Chemed's financial performance. In reporting its operating results, Chemed provides EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS measures to help investors and others evaluate the Company's operating results, compare its operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and evaluate its ability to meet its future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Chemed's management similarly uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Diluted EPS to assist it in evaluating the performance of the Company across fiscal periods and in assessing how its performance compares to its peer companies. These measures also help Chemed's management to estimate the resources required to meet Chemed's future financial obligations and expenditures. Chemed's EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We calculated Adjusted EBITDA Margin by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by service revenue and sales. A reconciliation of Chemed's net income to its EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS is presented in the tables following the text of this press release.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995 REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“goal,”“seek,”“believe,”“project,”“estimate,”“expect,”“strategy,”“future,”“likely,”“may,”“should,”“will” and similar references to future periods and are based upon assumptions subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors, including, but not limited to, the impact of laws and regulations on Chemed's operations, including Medicare Cap and Medicare reimbursement rates, Chemed's estimates of the effect of Medicare Cap on VITAS' revenues and future prospects, Chemed's expectations regarding VITAS' patient mix and Chemed's expectations regarding demand for Roto-Rooter's services.

Because forward looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Chemed's control. Chemed's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements included in this press release, including as a result of the risks described above and those described in the Chemed's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in its Quarterly Reports filed in 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by Chemed in this press release is based only on information currently available to Chemed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Chemed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

CONTACT: Michael D. Witzeman
(513) 762-6714


CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31,
2025
2024
 2025
2024
Service revenues and sales $ 639,337 $ 639,993 $ 2,529,978 2,431,287
Cost of services provided and goods sold 417,016 405,875 1,706,794 1,576,939
Selling, general and administrative expenses (aa) 105,503 104,251 417,188 424,360
Depreciation 13,759 13,263 54,557 52,864
Amortization 2,571 2,568 10,284 10,185
Other operating (income)/expense (166 ) 158 2,909 446
Total costs and expenses 538,683 526,115 2,191,732 2,064,794
Income from operations 100,654 113,878 338,246 366,493
Interest expense (521 ) (499 ) (1,750 ) (1,780 )
Other income--net (bb) 5,312 6,744 19,282 34,752
Income before income taxes 105,445 120,123 355,778 399,465
Income taxes (28,694 ) (29,804 ) (90,540 ) (97,466 )
Net income $ 76,751 $ 90,319 $ 265,238 $ 301,999
Earnings Per Share
Net income $ 5.48 $ 6.08 $ 18.42 $ 20.10
Average number of shares outstanding 13,994 14,853 14,398 15,024
Diluted Earnings Per Share
Net income $ 5.48 $ 6.02 $ 18.34 $ 19.89
Average number of shares outstanding 14,010 14,992 14,460 15,186
(aa) Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses comprise (in thousands):
Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31,
2025
2024
 2025
2024
SG&A expenses before long-term incentive compensation
and the impact of market value adjustments related to
deferred compensation plans $ 99,412 $ 96,358 $ 401,013 $ 384,069
Market value adjustments related to deferred
compensation trusts 3,759 3,539 10,550 20,139
Long-term incentive compensation 2,332 4,354 5,625 20,152
Total SG&A expenses $ 105,503 $ 104,251 $ 417,188 $ 424,360
(bb) Other income--net comprises (in thousands):
Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31,
2025
2024
 2025
2024
Market value adjustments related to deferred
compensation trusts $ 3,759 $ 3,539 $ 10,550 $ 20,139
Interest income 1,559 3,205 8,745 14,610
Other (6 ) - (13 ) 3
Total other income--net $ 5,312 $ 6,744 $ 19,282 $ 34,752


CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited)
December 31,
2025
2024
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,515 $ 178,350
Accounts receivable less allowances 182,575 171,163
Inventories 7,543 8,193
Prepaid income taxes 11,165 11,068
Prepaid expenses 26,818 25,974
Total current assets 302,616 394,748
Investments of deferred compensation plans held in trust 140,347 130,960
Properties and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation 205,662 200,837
Lease right of use asset 131,151 127,323
Identifiable intangible assets less accumulated amortization 82,764 92,206
Goodwill 666,999 666,744
Other assets 8,650 55,757
Total Assets $ 1,538,189 $ 1,668,575
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable $ 64,459 $ 44,146
Accrued insurance 62,054 56,703
Accrued income taxes 2,504 7,593
Accrued compensation 58,329 92,073
Short-term lease liability 40,892 42,306
Other current liabilities 58,892 42,874
Total current liabilities 287,130 285,695
Deferred income taxes 19,313 25,945
Deferred compensation liabilities 136,139 126,035
Long-term lease liability 102,867 98,538
Other liabilities 13,335 13,369
Total Liabilities 558,784 549,582
Stockholders' Equity
Capital stock 37,595 37,422
Paid-in capital 1,592,197 1,484,176
Retained earnings 2,955,375 2,721,832
Treasury stock, at cost (3,608,117 ) (3,126,660 )
Deferred compensation payable in Company stock 2,355 2,223
Total Stockholders' Equity 979,405 1,118,993
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,538,189 $ 1,668,575


CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)(unaudited)
For the Years Ended December 31,
2025
2024
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income $ 265,238 $ 301,999
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 64,841 63,049
Stock option expense 32,671 32,033
Benefit for deferred income taxes (5,944 ) (4,138 )
Noncash long-term incentive compensation 4,886 18,794
Litigation settlements 1,425 (5,750 )
Noncash directors' compensation 1,123 1,282
Amortization of debt issuance costs 321 321
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding
amounts acquired in business combinations:
(Increase)/decrease in accounts receivable (11,596 ) 10,678
Decrease in inventories 650 3,831
(Increase)/decrease in prepaid expenses (844 ) 4,237
Decrease in accounts payable and
other current liabilities (5,194 ) (9,279 )
Change in current income taxes (6,217 ) 2,182
Net change in lease assets and liabilities (806 ) (674 )
Decrease/(increase) in other assets 36,835 (25,591 )
Increase in other liabilities 10,424 22,749
Other sources 459 1,774
Net cash provided by operating activities 388,272 417,497
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Capital expenditures (62,795 ) (49,531 )
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 4,568 3,315
Business combinations, net of cash acquired (225 ) (97,400 )
Other uses (888 ) (295 )
Net cash used by investing activities (59,340 ) (143,911 )
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Purchases of treasury stock (431,500 ) (361,389 )
Dividends paid (31,695 ) (27,092 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 27,152 56,517
Change in cash overdrafts payable 10,970 (15,749 )
Capital stock surrendered to pay taxes on stock-based compensation (8,819 ) (9,457 )
Other sources/(uses) 1,125 (2,024 )
Net cash used by financing activities (432,767 ) (359,194 )
Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (103,835 ) (85,608 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 178,350 263,958
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 74,515 $ 178,350


CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
(in thousands)(unaudited)
Chemed
VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
2025 (a)
Service revenues and sales $ 418,760 $ 220,577 $ - $ 639,337
Cost of services provided and goods sold 306,238 110,778 - 417,016
Selling, general and administrative expenses 23,814 63,192 18,497 105,503
Depreciation 5,446 8,301 12 13,759
Amortization 26 2,545 - 2,571
Other operating income 219 (385 ) - (166 )
Total costs and expenses 335,743 184,431 18,509 538,683
Income/(loss) from operations 83,017 36,146 (18,509 ) 100,654
Interest expense (35 ) (217 ) (269 ) (521 )
Intercompany interest income/(expense) 6,020 4,315 (10,335 ) -
Other income-net 156 13 5,143 5,312
Income/(loss) before income taxes 89,158 40,257 (23,970 ) 105,445
Income taxes (20,169 ) (8,692 ) 167 (28,694 )
Net income/(loss) $ 68,989 $ 31,565 $ (23,803 ) $ 76,751
2024 (b)
Service revenues and sales $ 411,008 $ 228,985 $ - $ 639,993
Cost of services provided and goods sold 294,456 111,419 - 405,875
Selling, general and administrative expenses 25,597 57,168 21,486 104,251
Depreciation 5,074 8,177 12 13,263
Amortization 26 2,542 - 2,568
Other operating expense 18 140 - 158
Total costs and expenses 325,171 179,446 21,498 526,115
Income/(loss) from operations 85,837 49,539 (21,498 ) 113,878
Interest expense (33 ) (81 ) (385 ) (499 )
Intercompany interest income/(expense) 5,114 3,759 (8,873 ) -
Other income-net 90 5 6,649 6,744
Income/(loss) before income taxes 91,008 53,222 (24,107 ) 120,123
Income taxes (20,897 ) (12,500 ) 3,593 (29,804 )
Net income/(loss) $ 70,111 $ 40,722 $ (20,514 ) $ 90,319
The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.
CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
(in thousands)(unaudited)
Chemed
VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
2025 (a)
Service revenues and sales $ 1,630,101 $ 899,877 $ - $ 2,529,978
Cost of services provided and goods sold 1,257,704 449,090 - 1,706,794
Selling, general and administrative expenses 100,675 247,047 69,466 417,188
Depreciation 21,308 33,200 49 54,557
Amortization 104 10,180 - 10,284
Other operating expense/(income) 3,375 (466 ) - 2,909
Total costs and expenses 1,383,166 739,051 69,515 2,191,732
Income/(loss) from operations 246,935 160,826 (69,515 ) 338,246
Interest expense (185 ) (611 ) (954 ) (1,750 )
Intercompany interest income/(expense) 22,455 16,245 (38,700 ) -
Other income-net 327 70 18,885 19,282
Income/(loss) before income taxes 269,532 176,530 (90,284 ) 355,778
Income taxes (65,523 ) (41,037 ) 16,020 (90,540 )
Net income/(loss) $ 204,009 $ 135,493 $ (74,264 ) $ 265,238
2024 (b)
Service revenues and sales $ 1,530,978 $ 900,309 $ - $ 2,431,287
Cost of services provided and goods sold 1,146,803 430,136 - 1,576,939
Selling, general and administrative expenses 99,564 232,852 91,944 424,360
Depreciation 20,362 32,452 50 52,864
Amortization 105 10,080 - 10,185
Other operating expense 178 268 - 446
Total costs and expenses 1,267,012 705,788 91,994 2,064,794
Income/(loss) from operations 263,966 194,521 (91,994 ) 366,493
Interest expense (171 ) (431 ) (1,178 ) (1,780 )
Intercompany interest income/(expense) 20,211 14,397 (34,608 ) -
Other income-net 227 69 34,456 34,752
Income/(loss) before income taxes 284,233 208,556 (93,324 ) 399,465
Income taxes (67,414 ) (48,510 ) 18,458 (97,466 )
Net income/(loss) $ 216,819 $ 160,046 $ (74,866 ) $ 301,999
The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.


CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATING SUMMARIES OF EBITDA
FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
(in thousands)(unaudited)
Chemed
VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
2025
Net income/(loss) $ 68,989 $ 31,565 $ (23,803 ) $ 76,751
Add/(deduct):
Interest expense 35 217 269 521
Income taxes 20,169 8,692 (167 ) 28,694
Depreciation 5,446 8,301 12 13,759
Amortization 26 2,545 - 2,571
EBITDA 94,665 51,320 (23,689 ) 122,296
Add/(deduct):
Intercompany interest expense/(income) (6,020 ) (4,315 ) 10,335 -
Interest income (156 ) (19 ) (1,384 ) (1,559 )
Stock option expense - - 8,297 8,297
Long-term incentive compensation - - 2,332 2,332
Legal settlements 221 - - 221
Other 500 530 25 1,055
Adjusted EBITDA $ 89,210 $ 47,516 $ (4,084 ) $ 132,642
2024
Net income/(loss) $ 70,111 $ 40,722 $ (20,514 ) $ 90,319
Add/(deduct):
Interest expense 33 81 385 499
Income taxes 20,897 12,500 (3,593 ) 29,804
Depreciation 5,074 8,177 12 13,263
Amortization 26 2,542 - 2,568
EBITDA 96,141 64,022 (23,710 ) 136,453
Add/(deduct):
Intercompany interest expense/(income) (5,114 ) (3,759 ) 8,873 -
Interest income (89 ) (5 ) (3,111 ) (3,205 )
Stock option expense - - 8,100 8,100
Long-term incentive compensation - - 4,354 4,354
Acquisition expense (203 ) (3 ) - (206 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 90,735 $ 60,255 $ (5,494 ) $ 145,496
The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.
CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATING SUMMARIES OF EBITDA
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
(in thousands)(unaudited)
Chemed
VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
2025
Net income/(loss) $ 204,009 $ 135,493 $ (74,264 ) $ 265,238
Add/(deduct):
Interest expense 185 611 954 1,750
Income taxes 65,523 41,037 (16,020 ) 90,540
Depreciation 21,308 33,200 49 54,557
Amortization 104 10,180 - 10,284
EBITDA 291,129 220,521 (89,281 ) 422,369
Add/(deduct):
Intercompany interest expense/(income) (22,455 ) (16,245 ) 38,700 -
Interest income (334 ) (77 ) (8,335 ) (8,746 )
Stock option expense - - 32,671 32,671
Long-term incentive compensation - - 5,625 5,625
Legal settlements 3,071 - - 3,071
Other 500 530 2,690 3,720
Adjusted EBITDA $ 271,911 $ 204,729 $ (17,930 ) $ 458,710
2024
Net income/(loss) $ 216,819 $ 160,046 $ (74,866 ) $ 301,999
Add/(deduct):
Interest expense 171 431 1,178 1,780
Income taxes 67,414 48,510 (18,458 ) 97,466
Depreciation 20,362 32,452 50 52,864
Amortization 105 10,080 - 10,185
EBITDA 304,871 251,519 (92,096 ) 464,294
Add/(deduct):
Intercompany interest expense/(income) (20,211 ) (14,397 ) 34,608 -
Interest income (224 ) (69 ) (14,317 ) (14,610 )
Stock option expense - - 32,033 32,033
Long-term incentive compensation - - 20,152 20,152
Acquisition expense 1,099 34 - 1,133
Adjusted EBITDA $ 285,535 $ 237,087 $ (19,620 ) $ 503,002
The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.


CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31,
2025
2024
 2025
2024
Net income as reported $ 76,751 $ 90,319 $ 265,238 $ 301,999
Add/(deduct) pre-tax cost of:
Stock option expense 8,297 8,100 32,671 32,033
Amortization of reacquired franchise rights 2,352 2,352 9,408 9,408
Long-term incentive compensation 2,332 4,354 5,625 20,152
Legal settlements 221 - 3,071 -
Acquisition expense - (206 ) - 1,133
Other 1,055 - 3,720 -
Add/(deduct) tax impacts:
Tax impact of the above pre-tax adjustments (1) (2,337 ) (2,333 ) (8,849 ) (9,095 )
Excess tax benefits on stock compensation 1,209 (133 ) 696 (4,442 )
Adjusted net income $ 89,880 $ 102,453 $ 311,580 $ 351,188
Diluted Earnings Per Share As Reported
Net income $ 5.48 $ 6.02 $ 18.34 $ 19.89
Average number of shares outstanding 14,010 14,992 14,460 15,186
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Adjusted net income $ 6.42 $ 6.83 $ 21.55 $ 23.13
Average number of shares outstanding 14,010 14,992 14,460 15,186
(1) The tax impact of pre-tax adjustments was calculated using the effective tax rate of the operating unit for which each adjustment is associated.
The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.


CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
OPERATING STATISTICS FOR VITAS SEGMENT
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31,
OPERATING STATISTICS 2025
2024
 2025
2024
Net revenue ($000) (c)
Homecare $ 372,480 $ 358,507 $ 1,444,494 $ 1,326,488
Inpatient 32,903 31,307 133,048 120,604
Continuous care 18,438 25,451 86,661 99,746
Other 6,029 5,556 22,926 19,455
Subtotal $ 429,850 $ 420,821 $ 1,687,129 $ 1,566,293
Room and board, net (4,285 ) (3,867 ) (15,562 ) (13,304 )
Contractual allowances (4,430 ) (3,521 ) (14,305 ) (13,597 )
Medicare cap allowance (2,375 ) (2,425 ) (27,161 ) (8,414 )
Net Revenue $ 418,760 $ 411,008 $ 1,630,101 $ 1,530,978
Net revenue as a percent of total before Medicare cap allowance
Homecare 86.7 % 85.2 % 85.6 % 84.7 %
Inpatient 7.7 7.4 7.9 7.7
Continuous care 4.3 6.0 5.1 6.4
Other 1.3 1.4 1.4 1.2
Subtotal 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0
Room and board, net (0.9 ) (0.9 ) (0.9 ) (0.8 )
Contractual allowances (1.0 ) (0.8 ) (0.9 ) (0.9 )
Medicare cap allowance (0.6 ) (0.6 ) (1.6 ) (0.5 )
Net Revenue 97.5 % 97.7 % 96.6 % 97.8 %
Days of care
Homecare 1,705,085 1,656,206 6,685,968 6,277,961
Nursing home 305,331 322,713 1,228,789 1,230,726
Respite 11,602 11,155 45,221 37,961
Subtotal routine homecare and respite 2,022,018 1,990,074 7,959,978 7,546,648
Inpatient 27,444 27,235 113,891 106,299
Continuous care 17,063 23,189 79,639 95,524
Total 2,066,525 2,040,498 8,153,508 7,748,471
Number of days in relevant time period 92 92 365 366
Average daily census ("ADC") (days)
Homecare 18,533 18,002 18,318 17,153
Nursing home 3,319 3,508 3,367 3,363
Respite 126 121 123 104
Subtotal routine homecare and respite 21,978 21,631 21,808 20,620
Inpatient 298 296 312 290
Continuous care 186 252 218 261
Total 22,462 22,179 22,338 21,171
Total Admissions 17,419 16,427 70,817 67,447
Total Discharges 17,599 16,333 70,530 64,618
Average length of stay (days) 115.1 105.5 120.2 103.0
Median length of stay (days) 17.0 18.0 18.0 17.0
ADC by major diagnosis
Cerebro 44.3 % 44.2 % 44.6 % 44.0 %
Neurological 11.4 12.9 11.7 13.2
Cancer 10.0 9.9 9.8 10.0
Cardio 16.0 16.2 16.0 16.2
Respiratory 7.6 6.9 7.4 7.1
Other 10.7 9.9 10.5 9.5
Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %
Admissions by major diagnosis
Cerebro 27.3 % 28.0 % 27.4 % 27.8 %
Neurological 6.8 7.0 6.9 7.6
Cancer 26.4 25.9 26.0 25.3
Cardio 14.6 15.3 14.7 15.6
Respiratory 10.8 9.8 10.9 9.9
Other 14.1 14.0 14.1 13.8
Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %
Estimated uncollectible accounts as a percent of revenues 1.1 % 0.9 % 1.0 % 0.9 %
Accounts receivable --
Days of revenue outstanding-excluding unapplied Medicare payments 38.7 40.0 n.a. n.a.
Days of revenue outstanding-including unapplied Medicare payments 28.9 28.5 n.a. n.a.


CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
FOOTNOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
(unaudited)
(a) Included in the results of operations for 2025 are the following significant credits/(charges) which may not be indicative of ongoing operations
(in thousands):
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
Stock option expense $ - $ - $ (8,297 ) $ (8,297 )
Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements - (2,352 ) - (2,352 )
Long-term incentive compensation - - (2,332 ) (2,332 )
Legal settlements (221 ) - - (221 )
Other (500 ) (530 ) (25 ) (1,055 )
Pretax impact on earnings (721 ) (2,882 ) (10,654 ) (14,257 )
Excess tax benefits on stock compensation - - (1,209 ) (1,209 )
Income tax benefit on the above 170 679 1,488 2,337
After-tax impact on earnings $ (551 ) $ (2,203 ) $ (10,375 ) $ (13,129 )
For the Years Ended December 31, 2025
VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
Stock option expense $ - $ - $ (32,671 ) $ (32,671 )
Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements - (9,408 ) - (9,408 )
Long-term incentive compensation - - (5,625 ) (5,625 )
Legal settlements (3,071 ) - - (3,071 )
Other (500 ) (530 ) (2,690 ) (3,720 )
Pretax impact on earnings (3,571 ) (9,938 ) (40,986 ) (54,495 )
Excess tax benefits on stock compensation - - (696 ) (696 )
Income tax benefit on the above 868 2,316 5,665 8,849
After-tax impact on earnings $ (2,703 ) $ (7,622 ) $ (36,017 ) $ (46,342 )
(b) Included in the results of operations for 2024 are the following significant credits/(charges) which may not be indicative of ongoing operations
(in thousands):
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
Stock option expense $ - $ - $ (8,100 ) $ (8,100 )
Long-term incentive compensation - - (4,354 ) (4,354 )
Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements - (2,352 ) - (2,352 )
Acquisition expense 203 3 - 206
Pretax impact on earnings 203 (2,349 ) (12,454 ) (14,600 )
Excess tax benefits on stock compensation - - 133 133
Income tax benefit on the above (50 ) 547 1,836 2,333
After-tax impact on earnings $ 153 $ (1,802 ) $ (10,485 ) $ (12,134 )
For the Years Ended December 31, 2024
VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
Stock option expense $ - $ - $ (32,033 ) $ (32,033 )
Long-term incentive compensation - - (20,152 ) (20,152 )
Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements - (9,408 ) - (9,408 )
Acquisition expense (1,099 ) (34 ) - (1,133 )
Pretax impact on earnings (1,099 ) (9,442 ) (52,185 ) (62,726 )
Excess tax benefits on stock compensation - - 4,442 4,442
Income tax benefit on the above 267 2,200 6,628 9,095
After-tax impact on earnings $ (832 ) $ (7,242 ) $ (41,115 ) $ (49,189 )
(c) VITAS has 12 large (greater than 450 ADC), 23 medium (greater than 200 but less than 450 ADC) and 24 small (less than 200 ADC) hospice programs. Of Vitas' 33 Medicare provider numbers, for the current cap year, 22 provider numbers have a Medicare cap cushion of greater than 10%, six provider numbers have a Medicare cap cushion between 0% and 10%, and five provider numbers have a Medicare cap liability.



