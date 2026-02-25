403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: KRO) announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of five cents ($0.05) per share on its common stock, payable on March 19, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2026.
Bryan A. Hanley
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.
* * * * *
Investor Relations Contact
Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment