Uniti Group Inc. To Present At The Raymond James 47Th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
You may access a live webcast of the event on Uniti's Investor Relations website at uniti. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time following the presentation.
ABOUT UNITI
Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT) is a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States. We build, operate, and deliver fast and reliable communications services, empowering more than a million consumers and businesses in the digital economy. Our broad portfolio of services is offered through a suite of brands: Uniti Wholesale, Kinetic, Uniti Fiber, and Uniti Solutions. Visit us online at . Engage with us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.
INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Paul Bullington
Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
251-662-1512
...
Bill DiTullio
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
501-850-0872
...
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Scott L. Morris
Associate Director, Media & External Communications
501-580-4759
...
Brandi Stafford
Vice President, Corporate Communications
501-351-0067
...
