Uniti Group Inc. To Present At The Raymond James 47Th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its President of Strategic Accounts, Greg Ortyl, and Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to present at the Raymond James 47Annual Institutional Investors Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 9:50 AM EST on March 4, 2026 in Orlando, FL.

You may access a live webcast of the event on Uniti's Investor Relations website at uniti. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time following the presentation.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT) is a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States. We build, operate, and deliver fast and reliable communications services, empowering more than a million consumers and businesses in the digital economy. Our broad portfolio of services is offered through a suite of brands: Uniti Wholesale, Kinetic, Uniti Fiber, and Uniti Solutions. Visit us online at . Engage with us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Paul Bullington

Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

251-662-1512

...

Bill DiTullio

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury

501-850-0872

...

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Scott L. Morris

Associate Director, Media & External Communications

501-580-4759

...

Brandi Stafford

Vice President, Corporate Communications

501-351-0067

...

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.