Rielle Introduces New Single 'Just Fine,' Showcasing Cross-Cultural Pop And R&B Influences

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Recording artist Gabriell Santo, professionally known as Rielle, has released her latest single,“Just Fine,” now available on major digital streaming platforms.

Rielle's musical style reflects a blend of cultural influences shaped by her upbringing. Born July 3, 2000, she was raised in a musically supportive environment with a Puerto Rican mother and a father whose business roots trace to Paterson, New Jersey. At an early age, her family relocated to Larchmont, New York, where her interest in music began to develop more formally.

Recognizing her early inclination toward music, Rielle's parents enrolled her in formal lessons during childhood. By age ten, she had developed piano proficiency and became active in school theater productions, experiences that contributed to her performance background and artistic direction.

Following her academic achievements - including graduating summa cum laude from college - Rielle shifted her primary focus toward building her recording career and refining her musical identity. Her work incorporates elements of pop, R&B, and island-influenced rhythms.

Her new single,“Just Fine,” features an upbeat production style paired with melodic vocal delivery. The track reflects themes of confidence, self-assurance, and forward momentum.

Regarding the release, Rielle stated,“This record represents a moment of growth for me creatively. I wanted to create something that feels positive and relatable while continuing to develop my sound.”

“Just Fine” is currently available across major streaming services. Media outlets, playlist curators, and DJs can access the track through standard digital platforms.

ABOUT RIELLE

Gabriell Santo, known professionally as Rielle, is a recording artist whose music blends contemporary pop and R&B with multicultural influences. Born in 2000 and raised in New York, she began studying music at an early age and later expanded into performance and recording. Rielle continues to release music independently while developing her artistic catalog.