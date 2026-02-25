Cruisevoices Launches First AI-Powered Cruise Planning And Booking Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- CruiseVoices, a new AI-powered cruise planning and booking platform, officially launched today with the goal of transforming how travelers research, compare, and book cruise vacations. The platform combines an intelligent AI concierge, a growing library of over 170 expert cruise guides, and an active community forum - all completely free for travelers to use.

The cruise industry serves more than 35 million passengers annually, yet the tools available to plan a cruise vacation have remained largely unchanged for over a decade. Travelers typically spend hours bouncing between cruise line websites, scrolling through outdated forum threads, and calling travel agents who operate on limited schedules. CruiseVoices was built to solve this problem.

At the center of the platform is an AI-powered cruise concierge that works like a personal travel advisor. Travelers can tell the concierge where they want to go, how many people are traveling, what type of cabin they prefer, and what their budget looks like. The AI then recommends specific cruise lines, ships, and cabin categories based on those preferences. It can also help travelers find flights to their departure port, hotels for the night before sailing, car rentals, shore excursions, and travel insurance - all within a single conversation.

"We wanted to build the tool we wished existed when we started planning our own cruises," said Steve, Co-Founder and CTO of CruiseVoices. "Every other option out there either requires you to do all the research yourself or pay someone to do it for you. Our AI concierge does it instantly and at no cost to the traveler."

The platform features a comprehensive Trip Planner that provides a full-screen booking experience, complete with ship image cards displaying vessel details, real-time recommendations, and direct booking links. The AI concierge has access to information on over 150 ships across every major cruise line including Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian, Celebrity, MSC, Disney, Princess, and Virgin Voyages.

Beyond the AI concierge, CruiseVoices hosts an active community forum with over 50 dedicated sections covering cruise lines, individual ships, ports and destinations, private islands, trip reports, first-time cruiser advice, crew life, and more. New content is published daily, and every article is automatically shared across the platform's social media channels on Facebook, X, and Pinterest.

Key features of the platform include:

An AI cruise concierge that plans and books entire trips through natural conversation

A full-screen Trip Planner with ship comparisons, cabin recommendations, and booking links

Over 170 expert articles covering cruise tips, ship reviews, port guides, and destination advice

A community forum with 50-plus sections for every cruise line, ship, and destination

Daily automated content covering the latest cruise news, deals, and insider tips

Complete coverage of flights, hotels, car rentals, excursions, and travel insurance

CruiseVoices was founded by husband-and-wife team Steve and Kim, who built the entire platform from the ground up in under three weeks with a total investment of less than five hundred dollars. The platform runs on fully automated infrastructure that publishes new content, distributes it to social media, and operates the AI concierge around the clock with no manual intervention required.

"The cruise industry generates over 72 billion dollars a year, and online bookings are the fastest-growing segment," said Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of CruiseVoices. "First-time cruisers are increasing by 30 percent year over year. These travelers need a modern, intelligent tool to help them navigate their options, and that is exactly what we built."

The platform is live and available now at CruiseVoices. There is no cost to use any feature, and no account is required to chat with the AI concierge or browse the community forum.

For more information, visit or contact....