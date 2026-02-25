403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
International Women's Day Celebration At Monmouthflow, March 8
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- MonmouthFlow Yoga + Wellness and New Solutions Network (NSN) will co-host an immersive International Women's Day Celebration on Sunday, March 8, from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM in Shrewsbury, New Jersey, in partnership with mindvybe TM.
The event marks the formal launch of MonmouthFlow as part of NSN Wellness - the flagship integrative wellness center within the New Solutions Network ecosystem. Through this collaboration, MonmouthFlow serves as the physical and community-based hub where NSN's behavioral science frameworks, embodied leadership principles, and nervous system education are brought to life.
The March 8 celebration will feature complimentary themed yoga classes, a noon Women's Health Talk, raffles, product samples from Griffy's Organics, and bookable 50-minute mindvybeTM sessions.
Together, the organizations aim to honor women's resilience, nervous system health, reinvention, and collective empowerment through the integration of movement, neuroscience, and lived transformation.
Featured Women's Health Talk – 12:00 PM
The noon keynote conversation will be led by:
* Dr. Natanya Wachtel – Founder of New Solutions Network and architect of NSN Wellness.
* Ellyn Ito – Wellness innovator and leader in neurotechnology-backed stress regulation solutions at Innerstill Health, developer of mindvybeTM.
Together, Wachtel and Ito will explore:
* Women's nervous system regulation and stress recovery
* Hormonal balance and resilience
* Trauma recovery and identity reconstruction
* Mental performance and executive functioning
* Integrating science, technology, and embodied wellness
Natanya Wachtel: Reinvention Through Embodiment
Natanya Wachtel's leadership in behavioral science is inseparable from her personal journey of physical and neurological recovery.
Years ago, a former athlete, Wachtel experienced life-threatening injuries that resulted in partial paralysis. During her recovery, while bedridden for a year, she became nearly 300 pounds and faced profound physical and psychological challenges. What followed was not a quick transformation story, but a long, disciplined process of rebuilding.
She rebuilt her body - and her identity - largely through yoga and Pilates.
Rather than approaching recovery solely through medical intervention, Wachtel immersed herself in somatic practice, breathwork, mobility training, and nervous system regulation. Yoga and Pilates became more than fitness modalities; they became neurological rehabilitation tools. They restored mobility, rebuilt muscular stability, and re-established connection between brain and body.
Through that process, she came to understand that transformation is not simply mental resilience - it is biological recalibration.
Her lived experience now informs NSN's integrative philosophy: healing must address both neurochemistry and narrative, physiology and psychology. Embodiment is not optional - it is foundational.
The International Women's Day event represents a public expression of that belief.
MonmouthFlow as NSN Wellness Flagship Center
MonmouthFlow Yoga + Wellness is now formally positioned as part of NSN Wellness - the flagship integrative wellness center within the New Solutions Network.
NSN Wellness integrates:
* Behavioral science
* Neuroscience
* Embodied movement
* Nervous system education
* Technology-backed regulation tools
MonmouthFlow provides the physical and community-based environment where those principles are activated experientially.
As NSN's wellness center, MonmouthFlow is more than a yoga studio - it is a living laboratory for integrative wellness programming. The studio supports movement-based resilience through:
* Heated Vinyasa for stamina and strength
* Sculpt and fusion formats for functional training
* Yin and restorative sessions for nervous system recovery
* Breathwork and somatic awareness integration
Through this partnership, MonmouthFlow becomes the experiential arm of NSN Wellness - translating theory into practice and science into embodiment.
The International Women's Day Celebration serves as the official public kickoff of this integrated wellness model.
Event Highlights
Attendees can expect:
* Bring-a-friend FREE themed yoga classes
* Women's Health Talk at Noon
* Complimentary 50-minute mindvybeTM sessions
* Griffy's Organics samples
* Raffles and community giveaways
Programming runs from 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM.
Class Schedule – March 8
* 8:00 AM – Power Fusion
* 10:00 AM – Sculpt Fusion Express
* 11:00 AM – Yin Yoga Express
* 4:30 PM – Stretch & Restore
About New Solutions Network
New Solutions Network is a multidisciplinary ecosystem operating at the intersection of behavioral science, storytelling, enterprise systems, and wellness innovation.
Founded by Dr. Natanya Wachtel, NSN reimagines how individuals and organizations heal, lead, and scale transformation.
NSN operates across four coordinated divisions:
* NSN Wellness – Integrative nervous system regulation and embodied healing
* NSN Enterprise – Behavioral operating systems and transformation frameworks
* NSN Media – Narrative platforms translating science into accessible storytelling
* Advocacy in Action – Evidence-informed initiatives in mental health and trauma recovery
NSN Wellness, anchored by MonmouthFlow as its flagship center, blends neuroscience, somatic practice, behavioral frameworks, and community activation to support long-term resilience and identity alignment.
About mindvybeTM
mindvybeTM is a non-invasive neuro-electric wellness technology designed to support nervous system regulation through gentle stimulation of vagus nerve pathways and acupressure points.
Rooted in neurophysiological research, vagus nerve stimulation has been associated with emotional regulation, gut-brain balance, immune resilience, and stress recovery.
Using ultra-low microcurrent and vibro-modulation, mindvybeTM promotes neurohomeostasis - the body's natural state of balance - without pharmacological intervention.
mindvybeTM is developed by Innerstill Health, a minority-owned, women-led enterprise advancing accessible electroceutical technologies grounded in clinical validation and real-world outcomes measurement.
Innerstill operates from a values-driven framework centered on:
* Parity
* Access
* Affordability
* Scalable, non-addictive wellness innovation
mindvybeTM is a general wellness product and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Event Details
International Women's Day Celebration
Sunday, March 8
8:00 AM – 1:00 PM
MonmouthFlow Yoga + Wellness
Shrewsbury, NJ
Women's Health Talk: 12:00 PM
Complimentary mindvybeTM 50-minute sessions available during the event.
The event marks the formal launch of MonmouthFlow as part of NSN Wellness - the flagship integrative wellness center within the New Solutions Network ecosystem. Through this collaboration, MonmouthFlow serves as the physical and community-based hub where NSN's behavioral science frameworks, embodied leadership principles, and nervous system education are brought to life.
The March 8 celebration will feature complimentary themed yoga classes, a noon Women's Health Talk, raffles, product samples from Griffy's Organics, and bookable 50-minute mindvybeTM sessions.
Together, the organizations aim to honor women's resilience, nervous system health, reinvention, and collective empowerment through the integration of movement, neuroscience, and lived transformation.
Featured Women's Health Talk – 12:00 PM
The noon keynote conversation will be led by:
* Dr. Natanya Wachtel – Founder of New Solutions Network and architect of NSN Wellness.
* Ellyn Ito – Wellness innovator and leader in neurotechnology-backed stress regulation solutions at Innerstill Health, developer of mindvybeTM.
Together, Wachtel and Ito will explore:
* Women's nervous system regulation and stress recovery
* Hormonal balance and resilience
* Trauma recovery and identity reconstruction
* Mental performance and executive functioning
* Integrating science, technology, and embodied wellness
Natanya Wachtel: Reinvention Through Embodiment
Natanya Wachtel's leadership in behavioral science is inseparable from her personal journey of physical and neurological recovery.
Years ago, a former athlete, Wachtel experienced life-threatening injuries that resulted in partial paralysis. During her recovery, while bedridden for a year, she became nearly 300 pounds and faced profound physical and psychological challenges. What followed was not a quick transformation story, but a long, disciplined process of rebuilding.
She rebuilt her body - and her identity - largely through yoga and Pilates.
Rather than approaching recovery solely through medical intervention, Wachtel immersed herself in somatic practice, breathwork, mobility training, and nervous system regulation. Yoga and Pilates became more than fitness modalities; they became neurological rehabilitation tools. They restored mobility, rebuilt muscular stability, and re-established connection between brain and body.
Through that process, she came to understand that transformation is not simply mental resilience - it is biological recalibration.
Her lived experience now informs NSN's integrative philosophy: healing must address both neurochemistry and narrative, physiology and psychology. Embodiment is not optional - it is foundational.
The International Women's Day event represents a public expression of that belief.
MonmouthFlow as NSN Wellness Flagship Center
MonmouthFlow Yoga + Wellness is now formally positioned as part of NSN Wellness - the flagship integrative wellness center within the New Solutions Network.
NSN Wellness integrates:
* Behavioral science
* Neuroscience
* Embodied movement
* Nervous system education
* Technology-backed regulation tools
MonmouthFlow provides the physical and community-based environment where those principles are activated experientially.
As NSN's wellness center, MonmouthFlow is more than a yoga studio - it is a living laboratory for integrative wellness programming. The studio supports movement-based resilience through:
* Heated Vinyasa for stamina and strength
* Sculpt and fusion formats for functional training
* Yin and restorative sessions for nervous system recovery
* Breathwork and somatic awareness integration
Through this partnership, MonmouthFlow becomes the experiential arm of NSN Wellness - translating theory into practice and science into embodiment.
The International Women's Day Celebration serves as the official public kickoff of this integrated wellness model.
Event Highlights
Attendees can expect:
* Bring-a-friend FREE themed yoga classes
* Women's Health Talk at Noon
* Complimentary 50-minute mindvybeTM sessions
* Griffy's Organics samples
* Raffles and community giveaways
Programming runs from 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM.
Class Schedule – March 8
* 8:00 AM – Power Fusion
* 10:00 AM – Sculpt Fusion Express
* 11:00 AM – Yin Yoga Express
* 4:30 PM – Stretch & Restore
About New Solutions Network
New Solutions Network is a multidisciplinary ecosystem operating at the intersection of behavioral science, storytelling, enterprise systems, and wellness innovation.
Founded by Dr. Natanya Wachtel, NSN reimagines how individuals and organizations heal, lead, and scale transformation.
NSN operates across four coordinated divisions:
* NSN Wellness – Integrative nervous system regulation and embodied healing
* NSN Enterprise – Behavioral operating systems and transformation frameworks
* NSN Media – Narrative platforms translating science into accessible storytelling
* Advocacy in Action – Evidence-informed initiatives in mental health and trauma recovery
NSN Wellness, anchored by MonmouthFlow as its flagship center, blends neuroscience, somatic practice, behavioral frameworks, and community activation to support long-term resilience and identity alignment.
About mindvybeTM
mindvybeTM is a non-invasive neuro-electric wellness technology designed to support nervous system regulation through gentle stimulation of vagus nerve pathways and acupressure points.
Rooted in neurophysiological research, vagus nerve stimulation has been associated with emotional regulation, gut-brain balance, immune resilience, and stress recovery.
Using ultra-low microcurrent and vibro-modulation, mindvybeTM promotes neurohomeostasis - the body's natural state of balance - without pharmacological intervention.
mindvybeTM is developed by Innerstill Health, a minority-owned, women-led enterprise advancing accessible electroceutical technologies grounded in clinical validation and real-world outcomes measurement.
Innerstill operates from a values-driven framework centered on:
* Parity
* Access
* Affordability
* Scalable, non-addictive wellness innovation
mindvybeTM is a general wellness product and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Event Details
International Women's Day Celebration
Sunday, March 8
8:00 AM – 1:00 PM
MonmouthFlow Yoga + Wellness
Shrewsbury, NJ
Women's Health Talk: 12:00 PM
Complimentary mindvybeTM 50-minute sessions available during the event.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment