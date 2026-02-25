Arrow Sewer & Drain Expands Drain Cleaning Division And Workforce Growth Initiative

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Arrow Sewer & Drain has announced a major operational expansion of its drain cleaning division, adding four fully equipped service trucks, investing in advanced hydro jetting and diagnostic equipment, and hiring four plumbers to support increasing demand across Central and Northern New Jersey.

The expansion comes amid a sustained rise in residential and commercial service calls related to interior drain blockages, aging plumbing infrastructure, and emergency backups. Company leadership cited increased demand for professional drain cleaning services as the primary driver behind the investment.

Responding to Increased Infrastructure Demand

New Jersey properties, particularly those built several decades ago-commonly contain cast-iron, clay, and older interior branch line piping systems. Over time, grease accumulation, soap buildup, sediment, corrosion, and root intrusion can significantly restrict pipe diameter, leading to recurring slow drains or active backups.

“Drain issues have become more frequent, particularly in older plumbing systems where buildup accumulates over time,” said company leadership.“We are seeing more emergency situations that require immediate dispatch and advanced cleaning equipment. Expanding our fleet allows us to respond faster and handle higher service volume without compromising quality.”

The four new service trucks are fully outfitted with:

.Commercial grade drain cleaning machines

.High-pressure hydrojet drain cleaning systems

.Sewer scope inspection cameras

.Emergency response and containment tools

Expansion of Hydrojet Drain Cleaning Capabilities

A key component of the investment is expanded hydrojet drain cleaning capacity. Hydro jetting uses controlled high-pressure water to remove grease, sludge, soap residue, and debris from interior drain lines. Unlike mechanical snaking, which may create only a temporary opening through a clog, hydro jetting restores the internal diameter of the pipe by thoroughly clearing buildup along pipe walls.

This service is particularly beneficial in commercial kitchens, multi-unit properties, and residential homes with recurring kitchen or bathroom drain issues.

Strengthening 24/7 Emergency Response

Arrow Sewer & Drain operates emergency drain cleaning services around the clock. Active backups, overflowing fixtures, and rising wastewater in tubs or floor drains can escalate quickly, posing sanitation and property damage risks if not addressed promptly.

With four additional technicians and expanded fleet capacity, the company expects to improve dispatch times and increase same-day service availability throughout Somerset County, Middlesex County, and surrounding regions.

Workforce Growth and Local Investment

In addition to equipment expansion, the company hired four plumbers specializing in drain cleaning and interior system diagnostics. The hiring initiative reflects continued investment in skilled trade employment within New Jersey's plumbing and sewer service sector.

The added staffing increases the company's ability to evaluate whether cleaning alone is sufficient or if further structural assessment is required. In some cases, recurring drain issues may indicate deteriorated piping that requires drain repair or rehabilitation.

“This expansion is not just about equipment - it's about strengthening our service capacity and continuing to invest in the communities we serve,” leadership added.

Continued Commitment to New Jersey Infrastructure

Arrow Sewer & Drain provides sewer and drain services to residential and commercial properties throughout Central and Northern New Jersey. In addition to drain cleaning, the company offers sewer inspections, trenchless sewer repairs, structural pipe repair, and sewer rehabilitation solutions.

The latest expansion reinforces the company's long-term commitment to supporting aging infrastructure systems while improving response time and service efficiency for property owners.

For more information about Arrow Sewer & Drain's expanded services, visit or call (908) 641-9489.

About Arrow Sewer & Drain

Arrow Sewer & Drain is a New Jersey-based sewer, drain, and trenchless plumbing contractor specializing in drain cleaning, hydro jetting, sewer inspections, trenchless pipe lining, and structural sewer repair. The company serves residential and commercial properties throughout Central and Northern New Jersey.