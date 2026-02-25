403
Ministry Of Interior Releases, Reduces Sentences For 539 Prisoners As Per Amir Decree
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 25 (KUNA) -- In implementation of the Amiri Decree No. (21) of 2026 on offering amnesty for hundreds of prisoners, the Ministry of Interior announced the release and reduction of prison sentences for a total of 539 prisoners who met the Amiri pardon criteria.
The amnesty shows a humanitarian commitment to granting prisoners a new opportunity to reintegrate into society and resume their lives positively, the Ministry commented on a press release on Wednesday. (end)
