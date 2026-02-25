Eritrea: Capacity Upgrading Training To Pre-School Teachers

The Ministry of Education branch in the Northern Red Sea Region, in collaboration with the teachers' association branch in the region, provided capacity upgrading training to over 80 pre-school teachers from the sub-zones of Ghinda, Massawa, Sheib, Gelalo, Foro, and Dahlak.

Mr. Girmay Zerayakob, head of human resources development at the education office, said that the theoretical and practical training covered pedagogy, the use of teaching materials, as well as the care and guidance of children.

Noting that the effectiveness of the training should be measured by the results achieved on the ground, Ms. Gemila Hassan, head of pre-school education, and Mr. Salah Hassan, head of the teachers' association, called on the trainees to apply the knowledge they gained in their daily teaching activities.

Ms. Amna Salah, head of administration and finance at the regional education office, noted that investment in children makes a significant contribution to enhancing the capacity of the education sector and called for the organization of sustainable capacity upgrading training programs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.