AAP's Sanjay Singh Calls Delegation Head Appointment A 'Joke', 'Mockery'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday thanked the central government for appointing him as the head of the India-Suriname Friendship Parliamentary Delegation. However, he called the decision "a joke" as his passport was seized. "The Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and the Law Minister all are aware of this, and yet now they are making me the head of a delegation." Sanjay Singh told ANI.

Sanjay Singh Calls Appointment a 'Mockery'

AAP MP said that, "I am grateful to the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and the Law Minister for appointing me as the leader of the group formed to build friendship between the parliamentary delegations of Suriname and India, despite knowing that my passport has been confiscated."

"Why are you making such a mockery of me? I am your fellow Member of Parliament. Dozens of cases have been filed against me across the country, I have been sent to jail, and my passport has been seized by the court," he stated further.

He also said, "It is wrong to make fun of a fellow colleague in this way. First, you should have asked the Enforcement Directorate to file an application in court to get my passport released, and only then appointed me as the head of the delegation."

"I want to convey this to the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, the Law Minister, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, and the Rajya Sabha. I will also write to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha regarding this matter." Said Sanjay Singh.

Singh Condemns Alleged Abuse of AISA Leaders

On February 16, Singh condemned the Modi government over an alleged incident of abuse against AISA women leaders inside a Delhi police station, questioning the "deafening silence" from those in power. He shared a video of the incident on X and alleged that in the presence of police personnel, AISA leaders Anjali and Neha were verbally abused, including insults directed at their mother, and were told to "remove their clothes."

Speaking on the incident, Sanjay Singh said, "In the national capital, Delhi, where the President, Prime Minister, and Home Minister reside, and whose security responsibility lies with the Prime Minister and Home Minister, water and stones were thrown at Irfan Habib at Delhi University, which was widely criticised. An even more shameful incident occurred inside a police station."

He continued, "AISA women leaders Neha and Anjali were abused with insults directed at their mother in the presence of police personnel and were told, 'Take off your clothes.' This is happening in the national capital, Delhi, which reveals the reality of PM Modi's slogan 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao.'" (ANI)

