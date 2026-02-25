Fresh Clashes Erupt Between Pakistan Forces And Afghan Fighters In Khyber

Security sources said clashes resumed on Wednesday night in the Khyber border region, with exchanges of heavy gunfire continuing at multiple points. The fighting reportedly spread to the Zakhakhel market area.

Pakistani security officials confirmed simultaneous firing in several locations of Khyber district, bordering Nangarhar's Momand Dara, Achin and Lalpur districts. Both sides are said to have deployed heavy weapons, escalating tensions along the volatile frontier.

Neither Pakistani authorities nor the Taliban have issued formal statements on the latest clashes. However, cross-border tensions have been mounting in recent days.

The renewed violence follows Pakistani airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan earlier this week, targeting what Islamabad described as militant hideouts. The Taliban condemned the strikes and warned of retaliation“at an appropriate time.”

On Tuesday, similar confrontations were reported in Nangarhar's border areas. Pakistan accused Afghan Taliban forces of unprovoked firing along the frontier and said its troops responded effectively to what it termed“aggression.”

Islamabad has repeatedly alleged that militant groups operate from Afghanistan territory, a claim the Taliban deny. The deteriorating security situation has heightened fears of broader instability along the disputed Durand Line.

The latest escalation underscores fragile relations between Kabul and Islamabad, with both sides trading accusations amid rising military activity and deepening mistrust.