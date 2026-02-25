Shen Yun In The News Again: Target Of An Australian Bomb Threat

MENAFN - Asia Times) A Tuesday night evacuation of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese from his Canberra official residence, the Lodge, has been linked to the Chinese dance troupe Shen Yun.

In a bomb threat emailed to the group, the sender said explosives would be detonated if Australian performances by Shen Yun proceeded.

This is just the latest controversy surrounding Shen Yun. But this use of a security threat as a prop to achieve other goals exposes a deeper and increasingly consequential struggle over culture, representation and political voice in the transnational Chinese world.

At stake is not a dance performance, but a deeper question: who gets to represent“Chinese culture” on the global stage?

What is Shen Yun?

Shen Yun, short for Shen Yun Performing Arts, literally translates to divine rhythms.

Shen Yun markets itself as a revival of“traditional Chinese culture” and“China before communism.” Based in New York and touring globally, the classical Chinese dance and music company was established in 2006 by the Falun Gong spiritual movement.

Its productions combine high-production dance, orchestral music and digital backdrops with narrative elements that often depict the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners in China.

Falun Gong is a new religious movement, established in 1992, rooted in traditional Chinese qigong meditation practices with moral teachings from Buddhism and Daoism. It has been banned by the Chinese government as an illegal organization since 1999.

Falun Gong has grown into a transnational Chinese dissident movement with religious clout, a political message and a cultural mission.

Shen Yun is one of Falun Gong's media and culture outreach organisations, alongside The Epoch Times newspaper. Shen Yun regularly tours across 36 countries, mostly in elite cultural venues.