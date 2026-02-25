Top Dems Reportedly Work To Sabotage Bill To Stop Trump Iran War

MENAFN - Asia Times) Top US Democrats are reportedly working behind the scenes to stop a vote that would force them to go on the record about whether they support a Trump administration attack on Iran.

As the president amasses an armada in the Middle East in apparent preparation for an unauthorized military action, Representatives Ro Khanna (Democrat of California) and Thomas Massie (Republican of Kentucky) planned to force a vote this week on their war powers resolution, which would require congressional authorization for any attack.

The congressmen have emphasized that time is of the essence, as Trump has signaled that a strike may come any day, and Iran has indicated it may retaliate with devastating force.

A war with Iran is overwhelmingly unpopular with the American public: According to a YouGov poll published Tuesday, just 27% said they'd support military force while 49% oppose it. Democrats are even more united, with 76% saying they'd oppose a war and just 9% support.

And yet, as independent journalist Aída Chávez reported in her newsletter Capital & Empire, Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs Committee have tried to“dampen momentum and prevent the Iran war powers vote from advancing.”

Multiple sources have told her that“a top Democratic HFAC staffer... deliberately inflated projections of opposition to the bipartisan measure – warning of 20 to 40 Democratic defections” in a bid to indicate the resolution would fail overwhelmingly.

She said a senior Democratic congressional staffer told her it's“pretty clear” Democratic leadership is working to“delay or potentially sideline” the vote on the war powers resolution.“If you've been around the Hill, this is a familiar playbook,” the staffer said.