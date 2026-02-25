Chairman Smith On President Trump's State Of The Union Address

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (MO-08) issued the following statement after president Trump's 2026 State of the Union address to Congress:

“ Over his historic first year back in office, president Trump has turned promises into results, making life more affordable and strengthening the economy for millions of hardworking families, farmers, and small businesses. Real wages have increased more during president Trump's first year than they did in Joe Biden's entire presidency, and inflation is now at its lowest level in almost five years.

Thanks to the Working Families Tax Cuts, provisions like the enhanced standard deduction, expanded Child Tax Credit, and Trump Accounts are delivering relief and peace of mind to millions of American families.

President Trump's No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, and No Tax on Social Security policies mean workers and seniors keep more of what they earned. Workers across the country will see bigger paychecks and higher refunds because Republicans chose supported growth and investment managed by the private sector, not Washington bureaucrats.

President Trump and Congressional Republicans are tackling affordability for the American people by fighting to lower health care costs and expand access for patients and their families.

The $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Fund will deliver better care and improved access for rural and underserved communities. Expanded access to health savings accounts for millions of Americans will unlock tax-free medical care and permanently put telehealth at reach for 85 million working families to see their doctor right away without paying hundreds of dollars out-of-pocket. We are also driving more transparency into our health system by advancing critical reforms to how PBM middlemen operate and closing loopholes that allowed illegal immigrants to access taxpayer-funded health benefits. And anti-fraud policies in the Working Families Tax Cuts prevented health care costs from rising even higher.

For years, other nations were allowed to exploit American farmers, workers, and small businesses through unfair and predatory trade practices. That era is over. Under President Trump's America First trade policy, our trade deficit has fallen, and our trading partners are eliminating tariffs and other barriers to American products at an unprecedented pace while committing to trillions of dollars in new investment here at home. The Ways and Means Committee will continue fighting alongside president Trump to secure these hard-fought gains and ensure American workers and businesses are treated fairly.

“ Thanks to president Trump's leadership, the United States is safer, more secure, and more prosperous. Working families are keeping more of what they earn, our farmers and businesses are competing on a level playing field, and our nation's best days are still to come. “

The post Chairman Smith on president Trump's State of the Union Address appeared first on Caribbean News Global.