Brazil UAE To Deepen Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) ABU DHABI, UAE – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva held a working meeting with the president of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 24, in Abu Dhabi.

The talks took place as part of president Lula da Silva's working visit to the United Arab Emirates. The leaders discussed deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries.

President Lula and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed discussed, in particular, cooperation in the areas of trade and investment. The two leaders reiterated their interest in quickly concluding negotiations on the MERCOSUR-UAE Agreement for the establishment of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

President Lula reiterated the importance of the UAE's participation in the Tropical Forests Forever Fund, launched during COP-30, and invited the president of the UAE to visit Brazil later this year.

His Highness the president noted that the strategic relations between the United Arab Emirates and Brazil, spanning more than 50 years, continue to strengthen. He highlighted the broad scope of cooperation that both countries seek to advance, in line with shared priorities and long-term objectives.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual interest, as well as on their joint efforts to support peace and stability in the Middle East and globally.

