PM Holness Calls For Collective Regional Action To Address Situation In Cuba

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Donique Weston

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – Prime Minister, Dr Andrew Holness, has called for urgent regional action to address the humanitarian and economic situation in Cuba, noting that a prolonged crisis poses a direct threat to the stability of the entire Caribbean.

“We must address the situation in Cuba with clarity and courage,” Dr Holness declared, pointing out that the Cuban people are facing severe economic hardship, energy shortages, and growing humanitarian strain.

Dr Holness, the outgoing chair of CARICOM, was speaking during the February 24 opening ceremony of the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis.

The meeting, themed 'Beyond Words: Action Today for a Thriving, Sustainable CARICOM', is being held from February 24 to 27, under the chairmanship of St Kitts and Nevis prime minister, Dr Terrance Drew.

Dr Holness highlighted the shared history between Jamaica and Cuba and the island's significant contribution of doctors and teachers who have served across the region over several decades.

“Apart from our fraternal care and solidarity with the Cuban people, it must be clear that a prolonged crisis in Cuba will not remain confined to Cuba. It will affect migration, security, and economic stability across the Caribbean Basin. It is, therefore, important that we carefully consider this matter and take collective action,” the prime minister stated. He emphasised that Jamaica stands firmly for democracy, human rights, political accountability, and open market-based economies.

“We do not believe that long-term stability can exist where economic freedom is constrained, and political participation is limited. Sustainable prosperity requires openness to ideas, to enterprise, to investment, and to the will of the people,” Dr Holness maintained. He emphasised that Jamaica supports constructive dialogue between Cuba and the United States aimed at de-escalation, reform and stability.

“We believe there is space, perhaps more space now than in years past, for pragmatic engagement that protects the Cuban people from any further deterioration in their circumstances, that, instead, promotes national and regional prosperity,” Dr Holness maintained.

