Provoke Media Names The 40 Best Public Affairs Firms In The World

MENAFN - PRovoke) NEW YORK-PRovoke Media has published its list of the 40 Best Public Affairs Firms In The World, a list that includes some full-service firms with strong public affairs practices, international specialists with deep policy expertise, and local specialists in major capitals around the world.

The list is the fourth in a serie of lists that will also identify the best financial, healthcare consumer and corporate PR firms, the best public affairs firms, and ultimately the 100 Best Public Relations Agencies in the World.



Says PRovoke Media founder Paul Holmes,“In 2025, PRovoke Media undertook the most extensive examination of the global public relations agency business in our history, a project that involved more than hundred face-to-face meetings with agencies in ever region, a similar number of online meetings, and a thorough review of numerous online applications.



“As a result, we published our definitive guide to the Best Public Relations Agencies in the US, Canada, the UK, Continental Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India and South Asia, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and Latin America-profiles written and curated by our editors.



“These lists are the culmination of that work, featuring our selections for The Best Agencies in the World.”



Agencies were evaluated based on a variety of criteria, including Growth and Financial Performance (measured by our Global Ranking of the World's Largest Agencies; Creativity and Campaigns (especially winning work in our SABRE Awards competition); Work Environment and Culture (determined by our Best Agencies to Work For research); Innovation; and Thought Leadership.



The research for our 2026 Best Agencies project is now underway, and information can be found here.



PREEVIOUSLY IN THIS SERIES

The 20 Best Financial PR Agencies in the World

The 30 Best Healthcare PR Agencies in the World

The 40 Best Technology PR Agencies in the World