Brooke Hovey Launches Second AI Venture, Jetson
(MENAFN- PRovoke) AUSTIN, TX-Former Burson chief strategy officer Brooke Hovey, who last month announced the creation of new AI-powered crisis platform CrisisCommand, has launched a second venture, Jetson, that combines consulting and technology to“help companies understand where to play and how to win.”
Jetson is a collective of senior marketing, communications, and growth professionals who have worked in and with some of the most successful brands in the world and is focused on a number of technology-centered solutions that will empower marketing and communications professionals.
Products include:
. Jetson GEO, which will help clients understand how AI engines see, cite, and recommend brands, and design the right strategies to show up where decisions are made.
. Jetson DAS, to identify and engage the audiences that drive growth, providing smarter targeting and messaging for Dynamic Addressable Segments revealed through behavioral signals.
. Jetson GENOME, to decode the disparate data in and around an organization to answer questions about where to play and how to win.
According to Hovey,“We started with Jetson GEO because it addresses a fundamental shift in how people discover brands. I'm particularly excited about our GEO offer because of the role that credible earned media plays. I see this as a big opportunity for communications professionals to further demonstrate our value to the business.
“At the same time, I see some poor practices emerging. As the demand for GEO has grown, so has the market for low-quality shortcuts like mass press release distribution, pay-for-play, low-quality review aggregators and affiliate link farms. The risk is that brands go for a quick-fix and put their reputations at risk.
“We saw parallels in the early days of influencer and creator marketing; our early work focused on authentic partnerships and on-brand content creation, but when the paid media agencies jumped into the game – seeking scale, FAST – they turned to questionable broad-base practices that generated a ton of spammy content (e.g., 500 'micro-influencers' posting the same line in exchange for a free sample).
“In this, I see opportunity. Jetson takes a different approach,” she said.
Jetson follows the launch of CrisisCommand, the AI-powered crisis intelligence platform Hovey introduced in January, roughly a year after departing Burson. Together, the two ventures span crisis response and brand strategy, both built around AI-enabled insights.
