Red Fort Blast: 2 More Kashmiris Arrested

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday arrested two residents of Jammu and Kashmir for their alleged involvement in the Red Fort area blast conspiracy, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 11.

The arrested men have been identified as Zameer Ahmad Ahangar of Ganderbal and Tufail Ahmad Bhat of Srinagar. According to an official statement issued by the agency, both were formally taken into custody for their active role in the conspiracy linked to the Delhi blast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Investigations have revealed that the duo allegedly supplied weapons to the prime accused in the case. Eleven people were killed and several others sustained injuries in the explosion that rocked the national capital on November 10 last year.

The prime accused, Umer Un Nabi, was among those killed in the blast.

Hind outfit. The agency stated that sustained investigation and examination of evidence established their involvement not only in the Delhi blast conspiracy but also in other terror-related plots. According to the NIA, the two accused were engaged in the collection and supply of arms and ammunition intended for use against the country. The agency is conducting the investigation in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police and other security agencies. Read Also Delhi Blast: NIA Given 45 Days To Conclude Investigation Delhi Blast: Interpol Help Sought To Nab Kashmir Doctor Officials said the conspiracy was allegedly masterminded by Umer Un Nabi along with other accused identified as Muzammil Ganai, Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan, Adeel Ahmed Rather and five others who had provided shelter and logistical support to the main conspirators. These nine individuals were arrested earlier from different locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. The investigation into the case is ongoing to uncover the full extent of the network and its operational links, officials added. ADVERTISEMENT

The NIA, which is probing the larger conspiracy behind the attack, said Zameer and Tufail were active overground workers of the Ansar Ghazwat