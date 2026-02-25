4-Decade Legal Battle: CAT Quashes 'Dies Non' Order Against 80-Yr-Old

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Bringing relief to a retired government employee who has been litigating for over four decades, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Srinagar Bench, has quashed a government order that treated nearly 30 years of his service as“dies non”.

Allowing a plea by 80-year-old Mohammad Shafi Zargar, a bench of Judicial-member M.S. Latif however directed the government to pass order afresh by providing the opportunity of being heard to him in accordance with law.

As per the plea, Zargar was appointed in 1966 as Orderly and promoted as Junior Clerk in 1970. However, Zargar was arrested in FIR No. 02 of 1972 registered in Police Station Kothi Bagh Srinagar on the allegation of fraudulent drawing of Rs. 14217.95 on 30 December 1971. Resultantly a Challan was presented against him and the same culminated in his acquittal.

Zargar said that he was made to run from pillar to post and finally the General Administration Department on 05 October 2005 requested the Director General of Police to communicate full facts of the case so that a decision could be taken. A Government Order dated 18 October 2010 was issued whereby sanction was accorded to the reinstatement of Zargar and the treatment of the period from October 1973 to 22 June 2003 as“dies non”.

Challenging the order, Zargar had initially approached the High Court in 2011. The petition remained pending for 15 years - dismissed once for non-prosecution, later restored, and eventually transferred to the CAT.

Zargar contended that the order was issued without conducting any inquiry into the matter. He stated that it was passed solely because he was facing trial in an FIR, in which he was ultimately acquitted.

He said declaring the period of service as“dies non” was a punishment and the authorities were under a legal obligation to have given an opportunity of being heard to him as he did not abandon his service.

Noting that Zargar had been“languishing in various courts for more than 40 years,” the CAT observed that the authorities had failed to file any response for 15 years and that there was nothing on record to show that any departmental enquiry had been conducted before declaring the long period as dies non.

Emphasising that Zargar is now nearing 80 years of age, the CAT directed the authorities to pass a fresh order within six weeks in accordance with law and principles of natural justice.

“The portion of the Order impugned bearing Govt. Order No. 1168 GAD of 2010 dated 18.10.2010,“ii. treatment of the period from October 1973 to 22.06.2003 as dies non” is set aside and quashed,” the CAT bench said, adding,“The respondents (authorities) are directed to pass order afresh by providing opportunity of being heard to the petitioner in accordance with law.”

