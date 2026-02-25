LG, CM Receive VP In Srinagar Security Intensified

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday evening on his maiden official visit to Jammu and Kashmir, where he will attend the 21st convocation of the University of Kashmir.The Vice President landed at the Srinagar Airport around 5 PM and was received by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and senior civil and police officials.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor welcomed the Vice President to the Valley. The Office of the Chief Minister also confirmed that Abdullah received him at the airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said the Vice President proceeded to Lok Bhavan after his arrival, where the Lieutenant Governor presented him with a souvenir.

Radhakrishnan will attend the University of Kashmir's 21st convocation at its Hazratbal campus on Thursday as chief guest. The programme will begin with the academic procession, followed by the Vice Chancellor's annual report outlining the university's academic achievements, research output and institutional milestones.

The Vice President is scheduled to deliver the convocation address and confer degrees on graduating students. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also Chancellor of the university, will preside over the ceremony, while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Pro Chancellor of the university, will attend as guest of honour.

A total of 59,558 degrees will be conferred, including 44,910 undergraduate degrees, 13,545 postgraduate degrees, 461 MD and MS degrees, four MCH, 18 MPhil and 620 PhDs.

Vice Chancellor Nilofer Khan said the convocation marks a celebration of academic accomplishment and reflects the institution's commitment to quality education, research and public engagement. She said the presence of the Vice President underscores growing national recognition of the university's academic and research contributions.

Read Also KU Convocation: Tight Security Across Srinagar For VP's Visit KU Convocation On Feb 26: Security Reviewed Ahead Of VP's Visit

Elaborate and multi layered security arrangements have been put in place across Srinagar, particularly along the Hazratbal, Nishat and Harwan axis. Senior police and civil administration officers have reviewed preparations to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

Officials said a joint team of police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel carried out searches in Abiguzar and Band House areas of the city as part of area domination and sanitization measures. The operation was conducted as a precautionary step in view of the high-profile visit.

Authorities said security arrangements across Srinagar, particularly in and around Dal Lake and adjoining localities, have been significantly strengthened. CRPF personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas, and additional checkpoints have been set up to regulate movement.

Security has also been intensified along routes leading to Kashmir University, with frisking and vehicle checks being carried out at multiple points. Surveillance has been enhanced to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities have also issued a traffic advisory for parts of Srinagar, with restrictions to remain in force from 7 AM to 2 PM on Thursday in view of the high profile programme.