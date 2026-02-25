Gulf Situation: J & K Govt Launches Helpline For Iran Returnees

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday activated dedicated round the clock helplines to assist residents of the Union Territory returning from Iran.The move follows an advisory issued by the Embassy of India in Tehran on February 23, 2026, urging Indian nationals to leave Iran by available means in view of the prevailing situation there.

According to an official advisory, the helplines have been established to facilitate information sharing and provide necessary assistance to residents of J&K who are returning or planning to return from Iran. The government said the services will remain operational 24×7 to ensure timely support and coordination.

The helpline numbers issued are Hello J&K: 7303620090 and Control Room: 011-24611108 and 011-24611210.

Officials said the initiative aims to streamline communication and provide immediate guidance to families and individuals amid concerns over the situation in Iran, following advisories for Indian citizens to return home.

