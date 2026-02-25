Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-02-25 03:08:22
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:04 AM EST - Amerigo Resources Ltd.: Announced strong financial results for the year and three months ended December 31, 2025. Dollar amounts in this news release are in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise. Amerigo's 2025 financial results included net income of $35.4 million, basic earnings per share of $0.22, EBITDA of $89.8 million and free cash flow to equity of $37.1 million. Amerigo Resources Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.15 at $6.41.

