403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Amerigo Resources Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:04 AM EST - Amerigo Resources Ltd.: Announced strong financial results for the year and three months ended December 31, 2025. Dollar amounts in this news release are in U.S. dollars unless indicated otherwise. Amerigo's 2025 financial results included net income of $35.4 million, basic earnings per share of $0.22, EBITDA of $89.8 million and free cash flow to equity of $37.1 million. Amerigo Resources Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.15 at $6.41.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment