403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Manulife Canada
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:36 AM EST - Manulife Canada: Has committed $1 million over 10 years to support one of Halifax's largest recreation facilities, which will now be named the Manulife Recreation Centre, Home of the 2011 Jeux du Canada Games. The partnership, announced today with the Halifax Regional Municipality and the Canada Games Centre Society (Halifax), reflects an investment in community health, accessibility, and active living. Manulife Canada shares T are trading down $0.76 at $76.26.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment