Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2026-02-25 03:08:21
Manulife Canada: Has committed $1 million over 10 years to support one of Halifax's largest recreation facilities, which will now be named the Manulife Recreation Centre, Home of the 2011 Jeux du Canada Games. The partnership, announced today with the Halifax Regional Municipality and the Canada Games Centre Society (Halifax), reflects an investment in community health, accessibility, and active living. Manulife Canada shares T are trading down $0.76 at $76.26.

