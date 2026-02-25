403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:59 AM EST - Canagold Resources Ltd.: Announced plans for a comprehensive 2026 work program at its 100%-owned New Polaris project, focused on expanding gold-antimony resources and advancing technical studies to evaluate the financial benefits of incorporating antimony production into the project development plans and economics. Canagold Resources Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.01 at $0.56.
