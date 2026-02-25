MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Endurance Gold Files NI 43-101 Technical Report Describing the Inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate for the Reliance Gold Project

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTCQB: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the " Company " ) is pleased to announce the filing of an independent National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Technical Report (the " Report ") supporting an inaugural Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") at its 100%-owned Reliance Gold Project (the " Project ") located in southwest British Columbia, Canada.

The Report, titled "NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report on the Reliance Gold Project, British Columbia, Canada", is available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at , and on the Company's website at . The Report was prepared by Ginto Consulting Ltd (" Ginto ") to accompany the public disclosure of the inaugural MRE that was published on January 19, 2026, with an effective date of January 8, 2026.

Report Highlights:

The Report describes an Inferred MRE of 19.6 million tonnes (" Mt ") at 2.30 grams per tonne (" gpt ") Au for 1.45 million ounces (" Moz ") gold (see Table 1).



High-Quality Mineral Resource: Road accessible in the historic Bridge River Mining Camp with year-round access to existing infrastructure including roads, hydro-electric power, water, and manpower.

Near-Surface Inferred Mineral Resource: 15.6 Mt grading 2.23 gpt Au, for 1.12 Moz contained gold reporting to the open pit.

Underground Inferred Mineral Resource: 4.0 Mt grading 2.58 gpt Au for 0.33 Moz contained gold. Open to expansion along strike and to depth.

Positive Metallurgy: Initial rougher flotation testwork indicates 84.7% gold recovery to a marketable concentrate. Gold recovery of 81% to a high-grade cleaner concentrate has been assumed for the MRE.

Near-Term Upside Catalysts:



Infill drilling within the constraining pit shell to expand and upgrade the near-surface Inferred MRE.



Deeper, step-out drilling to expand the underground Inferred MRE.



Exploration drilling on the untested Eagle Offset and Olympic surface geochemical anomalies.



Ongoing metallurgy testwork focusing on gold concentrate grade and recovery optimization and antimony recovery. Commencing economic and engineering studies with the goal of completing a Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") on this Inferred MRE.

Table 1 Reliance Mineral Resource Estimate (Effective Date January 8, 2026)







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Notes:

The MRE was completed by Ginto Consulting Ltd ("Ginto"). In accordance with the 2014 Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards and Canadian National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). Ginto is independent of Endurance Gold Corporation.Mineral Resources are estimated at a base case cut-off grade of 0.30 gpt Au for open pit (Zone OP), and 1.0 gpt Au for underground (Zone UG) with an effective date of January 8, 2026.Open Pit Mineral Resources are reported within a constraining pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossmann algorithm in Maptek Vulcan using the following parameters: US$2,500 /oz Au, US$2.50 /t mining cost, US$14.00 /t processing cost, US$5.25 /t G&A cost, 81% Au recovery, and 47-degree pit slope.Underground Mineral Resources are reported at an elevated cut-off grade of 1.0 gpt Au with a minimum mining width of 1.5 m.Metallurgy gold recovery to concentrate estimated at 81%.Rock density for major lithology units was based on 521 specific gravity measurements collected during the core logging procedure. Results were validated against 54 specific gravity measurements collected at the ALS Prep Lab from half-core samples prior to assay analysis. The average density is 2.76 g/cmfor the MRE with a minimum of 2.70 g/cmand a maximum of 2.81 g/cmMineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.The CIM definitions were followed for the classification of Inferred Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as Indicated Mineral Resources. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

Proposed Program and Budget

The Report recommends the follow work program and budget:



A 10,000 m drilling program within the MRE that would include the following:



Infill drilling to upgrade Inferred Mineral Resources to the Measured and Indicated category.



Step-out drilling to test the limits of the mineral resource.

Deeper exploration drilling on areas of higher-grade below the MRE constraining pit shell.

Continue metallurgy testwork to optimize cleaner concentrate quality and determine antimony separation.

Advance new priority exploration targets at Eagle Offset and Olympic, including

Up to 45 reverse-circulation (" RC ") holes and 5,000 m of diamond drilling.

Continue advancing environmental, community and mining studies. A proposed budget including contingencies of C$10.1 million

Qualified Persons

The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng, A., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. The MRE is reported in accordance with the CIM Definition Standards.

The metallurgy testwork program is managed by Chris Martin, C.Eng, M.Eng an independent metallurgical consultant to Endurance Gold Corporation, and an independent Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of the Company and a non-independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

The Qualified Persons have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Endurance Gold Corporation

Endurance Gold Corporation is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties. Our exploration focus is currently to advance the Reliance Gold Project, located near Gold Bridge B.C. in the historic Bridge River Gold Mining Camp.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Endurance Gold Corporation

Toll Free: (877) 624 2237, ...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.







