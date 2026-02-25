MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) How Aeromexico and NewTerritory Are Bringing Modern Mexican Culture to the Sky

Mexico City, Mexico and London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Reinventing dining on an aircraft begins with rethinking what food represents. In Mexico, it is never just a meal, it is how people gather, connect and share stories. Drawing on this understanding, Aeroméxico has reimagined its business class dining experience as an expression of modern Mexico in the air, transforming how food is served, shared and experienced onboard.

Aeroméxico has brought this spirit to the sky through launching a new bespoke dining and glassware collection for its Premier One service, created in collaboration with global aviation and hospitality design studio NewTerritory. The collection reimagines onboard dining as an expression of modern Mexico, honouring heritage while elevating the experience of eating on an aircraft for both passengers and crew.

As Mexico's oldest surviving airline enters its 91st year, the project marks a meaningful evolution of the brand. Following the consolidation of its hard product across the fleet - including cabins, seating and textiles - Aeroméxico turned its attention to the softer, more human moments onboard. Dining became the natural place to express culture, hospitality and care.

The resulting collection spans more than 15 pieces, including plates, bowls, glasses and mugs, all designed to work within the realities of aviation while delivering moments of warmth, pleasure and ritual akin to a fine restaurant. Every curve, texture and colour was developed to reflect Mexican roots while supporting modern service, wellbeing and efficiency in the air.

Materiality plays a central role. Porcelain pieces subtly reference Mexican ceramics, drawing on the reds of terracotta and the deep blacks of Oaxacan clay, with gently irregular forms that celebrate craft rather than perfection. Blue-tinted glassware nods to the traditional production of tequila bottles made from recycled glass, which naturally takes on a blue hue and delicate air bubbles during the process.

Beyond aesthetics, the collection has been carefully engineered for life onboard. Lightweight materials and space-saving designs help reduce weight, ease crew workload and support more fluid service styles, while future-proofing the dining experience for evolving menus and wellness-led moments.

Vice President Product and Onboard Services at Aeroméxico, Antonio Fernandez, said: "Over the last several years we have built consistent, modern hard products with beautiful cabins, great seats, and a refined brand image. To complete this onboard concept, we needed to relaunch our soft products in a way that brings Mexico's culture and hospitality to life.

"This new 15-piece collection designed with NewTerritory does exactly that. It reflects modern Mexico in the air, while also future-proofing our service moments and improving efficiency through smarter, lighter, and more sustainable design. It complements the work we've done on our crew uniforms, ensuring every detail of the Aeroméxico experience is part of one bigger, cohesive design story."

Nadja Orwell, Director of Client Partnerships at NewTerritory, said: "From the moment passengers step onboard, they are welcomed into a Mexico that respects its roots while presenting itself with confidence and warmth. This wasn't about decoration - it was about creating a dining experience worthy of the culture it represents.

"The design philosophy draws directly from the Milpa, celebrating harmony, sharing and informality. It reframes business class dining not as a transactional service, but as a cultural moment, one that reconnects a 90-year-old airline with the living, evolving spirit of modern Mexico."

The new dining and glassware collection will be rolled out across Aeroméxico's 787 fleet throughout 2026.







