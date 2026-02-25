Eloro Resources Ltd. Announces Participation In Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF) is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.
The conference will be held in-person at The Omni King Edward Hotel on February 26-27, 2026.
Chris Holden will be present on February 26th at 11am Eastern Standard time, providing an update on the Company's Strategy, recentdevelopments and next-phase initiative.
Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase brings together senior mining executives, institutional investors, and industry professionals for two days of focused presentations and one-on-one meetings.
About Eloro Resources Ltd.
Eloro is an exploration and mine development company with a portfolio of precious and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro, through its Bolivian subsidiary, Minera Tupiza SRL, has a 99% joint venture interest and a 100% economic participation interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department, in southern Bolivia. A NI 43-101 Technical Report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro's website and under its filings on SEDAR+. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru some 50 km south of the Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and the La Arena Gold Mine.
