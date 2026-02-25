Scandium Canada Invites Investors To Meet Management At PDAC 2026

February 25, 2026 1:00 PM EST | Source: Newsfile Partner Event

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Scandium Canada Ltd. (TSXV: SCD) (the "Company") is pleased to announce its participation at the 2026 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) International Convention, taking place March 1-4, 2026, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada. Investors are invited and encouraged to meet the management team and attend the Québec Day panel in which Scandium Canada will participate.

Québec Day Panel - Québec's Northern Territory: Advantages for Mining Investment

CEO Guy Bourassa will participate as a panelist in the Québec Day at the PDAC program on the following panel:

EVENT: PDAC 2026 International Convention - Québec Day at the PDAC

SESSION: Panel - Québec's Northern Territory: Advantages for Mining Investment

WHERE: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building, Room 206D, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

WHEN: Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 2:15 p.m. ET

The panel will feature the following participants:



Martin Gagnon, Société du Plan Nord (SPN)

Justin Reid, Troilus Mining

Sylvain Lépine, NQ Investissement Minier (NQIM)

Guy Bourassa, Scandium Canada Youcef Larbi, Cree Mining Exploration Board (CMEB)

Management Availability

Scandium Canada's management team will be available throughout the convention to meet with current and prospective investors. To schedule a meeting, please contact ....

Quote from CEO Guy Bourassa:

"PDAC is the premier event in the global mining calendar, and we look forward to connecting with scandium-savvy investors from around the world. This is exactly the right moment to share the continued progress we are making at the Crater Lake project and through Scandium+. The momentum we have built positions us well for a pivotal year ahead, and we believe those who join us in Toronto will leave with a very clear picture of where Scandium Canada is headed."

ABOUT SCANDIUM CANADA LTD.

Scandium Canada (TSXV: SCD) is a public company whose ultimate goal is to bring the world's leading primary source of scandium into production, enabling the development and commercialization of aluminum-scandium (Al-Sc) alloys. The Corporation is leveraging its Al-Sc alloys development division and the development of its Crater Lake mining project to meet the growing need for lighter, greener, longer-lasting, high-performance materials. The Corporation aims to become a market leader in scandium, while committing itself to building a more responsible economy through innovation and agility.

