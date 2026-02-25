MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2026) - Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) (the " Company " or " TICO ") announces that it has granted stock options (the " Options ") to certain directors, officers, and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,346,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Common Shares "). The Options are exercisable at a price of C$0.15 per Common Share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The Options vest immediately upon grant and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About TICO

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, BC, and holds an option over the Wildcat Property located in British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

John Eren

CEO and Director

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc.

Email: ...

Disclaimers

This release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Option grant, and the Company's future growth and performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. TICO does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. This release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities. Technical and operational information is preliminary, subject to change, and may depend on future study results, commercial negotiations, and regulatory approvals.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.







