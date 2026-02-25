Orban Orders Troops Deployed To Protect Energy Infrastructure Over 'Ukrainian Threat'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Reuters, Ukrinform reports.

"Orban on Wednesday accused Ukraine of planning to disrupt the Hungarian energy system and ordered the deployment of soldiers and equipment to safeguard critical infrastructure," the article reads.

Orban claimed that Ukraine was allegedly "preparing further actions" to disrupt the operation of the Hungarian energy system.

"Therefore, I have ordered the reinforcement of protection for critical energy infrastructure. This means that we will deploy soldiers and equipment necessary to repel attacks near key energy facilities," he said.

He also said he had ordered a ban on drone flights in Hungary's region bordering Ukraine.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto earlier said that Budapest would block approval of the EU's 20th sanctions package against Russia and the allocation of loan funds for Ukraine until the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline is restored.