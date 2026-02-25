War Update: 115 Clashes On Front Line, Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector Remains Most Intense

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted operational information on Facebook as of 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 25.

The Ukrainian military is exhausting the invaders along the entire line of combat and in the rear.

Today, the Russians shelled populated areas from their territory, including Senkivka in the Chernihiv region, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Budky, Iskryskivshchyna, Kysla Dubyna, Rudak, Rohizne, Shalyhyne, and Hirky in the Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the invaders carried out 11 attacks, four of which are still ongoing. They also shelled Ukrainian positions and populated areas 53 times, including ten times with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops attacked seven times in the areas of Pishchane and Vovchansk, and toward Zelene and Lyman. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russian army attacked four times in the area of Borivska Andriivka, as well as toward Pishchane and Kurylivka. One battle is ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks towards Novoyehorivka, Drobysheve, and Lyman.

The Russians have not yet attacked in the Sloviansk sector today.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian army attacked twice in the Bondarne area.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the invaders carried out 12 offensive actions toward Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. Three of their attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops have made 30 attempts since the beginning of the day to dislodge the Defense Forces from their positions in the areas of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, and Novomykolaivka, toward Bilytske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, and Novopavlivka. Eight of their attacks are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Ternove, Vyshneve, and Kalynivske.

Russian aviation struck Pokrovske.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 enemy attacks in the areas of Huliaipole and Bilohiria, toward Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Hirke, and Varvarivka. Seven attacks are still ongoing.

Russian troops struck Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipole, Dolynka, Kopani, Liubytske, and Tersianka from the air.

No enemy activity observed on border with Belarus, Demchenko says

In the Orikhiv sector, the invaders attacked eight times in the areas of Stepnohirsk, Mali Shcherbaky, and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian defenders are currently repelling the enemy attack.

In other sectors of the front, the situation has not changed significantly.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Zaporizhzhia sector, a special unit of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine is conducting a comprehensive offensive operation in the Stepnohirsk area.