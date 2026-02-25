Woman Known As 'First Face Of War' Takes Up Work In Civic Organization

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform.

The woman has taken a position as a project manager at the Chuhuiv office of a nationwide NGO.

“After returning home from abroad, I really wanted to be useful. When I was offered this job, I was genuinely happy. It motivated me all over again. We have only just opened, so I'm still learning myself. I'm establishing contacts with veterans' organizations in the district, and we travel to local communities. Our main mission is to provide free legal assistance to servicemen, veterans, former prisoners of war and their families, as well as families of those missing in action. People from other vulnerable groups can also seek consultations. Later on, in addition to a lawyer, we will also have a psychologist providing consultations, because this is extremely in demand,” Kurylo said.

She noted that she did not see her future abroad, even though she had good living conditions and support from caring people.

“Some people may adapt better abroad, but even there I couldn't sleep. Although there were no missiles flying overhead and no explosions, my body was there, but all my thoughts were in Ukraine,” she explained.

According to her, many people who recognize the“first face of the war” are somewhat surprised that she did not stay abroad.

“They say, 'We thought you were in Europe.' But I'm home – and happy about it. Yes, we don't sleep at night, and it's very dangerous here...,” Olena said.

Following surgeries abroad, Kurylo now has 30 percent vision in one eye and 80 percent in the other. In addition to impaired eyesight, she suffers from other significant consequences of the injury – both physical and psychological.

Today marks the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine

As reported, on February 24, 2022, the town of Chuhuiv came under shelling. In particular, a Russian missile struck the courtyard of a five-storey residential building in the Aviator neighborhood, causing a fire. Thirteen-year-old schoolboy Anton Tarasenko was killed. He became the first victim of Russia's full-scale invasion in the Kharkiv region. Several other people were wounded.

The photograph of Olena Kurylo was taken by American photographer Wolfgang Schwan after paramedics provided her with first aid.

A month later, the painting First Face of War, created from the photograph by artist Zhenya Gershman, was sold at a U.S. auction by Heritage Auctions for $100,000. The proceeds were donated to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Before the full-scale invasion, Olena Kurylo had worked for more than 20 years as a choreographer, later as a cultural events organizer, and during the last four years as a kindergarten teacher. After being wounded, she spent more than a year undergoing treatment in Poland and the United Kingdom and underwent a total of four surgical operations.