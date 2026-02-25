Norway To Provide Ukraine With USD 9 Billion Aid For 2026

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced on Telegram by Ukraine's Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ukrinform reports.

“Norway is providing Ukraine with $9 billion in financing for this year. This is another package of military and civilian assistance to Ukraine within the framework of the Nansen Program,” the statement said.

According to Svyrydenko, the announcement was made today during a visit to Kyiv by Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

The head of the Ukrainian government noted that the new aid package continues the partnership with Norway, which has also made one of the largest contributions within the PURL initiative, significantly strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

Energy security was a key focus of today's meeting.

“Norway's assistance in gas imports, its contributions to the Energy Support Fund, and grant support are extremely important. Norway is providing distributed generation equipment that will operate at facilities of the Naftogaz Group. We also discussed promising investment projects that could be supported through Norfund instruments,” Svyrydenko added.

Zelensky:'s contribution to PURL program totals $970M

As previously reported, in early January, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko met with Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, during which she handed over an agreed list of equipment needed for repairs following Russian attacks and for further strengthening Ukraine's energy resilience.