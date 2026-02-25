General Staff Confirms Strikes On Russian S-400 Triumf, Pantsir And Grad Systems In Occupied Territories

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Faceboo, Ukrinform saw.

Near the occupied settlement of Sofiivka (Crimea), a launcher for S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system and a combat vehicle of a Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and gun system were hit.

In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian defenders struck a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system near the occupied village of Myroliubivka, as well as areas where enemy personnel were concentrated near Zuhres.

Ukrainian forces also hit clusters of Russian troops near occupied Novohryhorivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Enemy losses and the extent of damage is being clarified.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the night of February 24, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed Russian Uragan multiple launch rocket systems and a Buk-M1 air defense system, and struck a Pantsir-S1 system and a Malakhit radar station.