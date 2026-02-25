Zelensky: Ukraine Reaches Highest Level Of Relations With Northern European Countries

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening video address, according to Ukrinform.

“In general, we have reached the highest level of relations with all Northern European countries, which is one of the most effective formats - NB8: Nordic countries plus the Baltic states,” Zelensky said.

He noted that a lot of assistance comes from Norway. This includes air defense for Ukraine, contributions to the PURL program, which allows the purchase of American missiles for Patriots, military packages, and energy support.

“Norway helped us get through this winter,” the head of state emphasized.

The President recalled that a summit was held in Kyiv the day before, for which the leaders of the countries prepared support packages.

"Sweden - a military aid package worth one and a half billion dollars. Norway - another almost one billion two hundred million dollars for our joint production of drones. We already have strategic relations with Norway, and we have agreed to formalize this with a corresponding agreement. Denmark has a support package for energy and humanitarian assistance. Right now, it will support people and life in communities," Zelensky emphasized.

The president noted that there are additional decisions on support from Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. In total, according to him, this year the Nordic and Baltic countries will allocate more than 12 billion euros to support Ukraine, about a billion for energy support.

“This is extremely important for us, for Ukraine. Every decision, every meeting, our summits give Ukraine confidence and enable us to protect lives,” Zelensky emphasized.

The head of state also noted the joint work with the European Union.

"Yesterday, we discussed important issues with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and António Costa, President of the European Council. First, the European Union will participate in the restoration and modernization of Ukraine's energy sector. We discussed this in detail, and government officials are already preparing a corresponding strategy for reconstruction and protection for next winter. The task is to present the details by March 1, and the strategy will be approved at the national level. This is so that the priorities are clear for every community and every region. Ursula will help us with the implementation. Thank you!" the President emphasized.

In addition, Zelensky expressed gratitude to the United Kingdom for new sanctions, the largest since 2022, as well as to Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

"In addition, there is a support package from Canada. There are also new decisions on support from Croatia. All this - these very days, right now - clearly demonstrates that our partners are with us, with Ukraine," the President stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing took place on February 2 in Kyiv and brought together 36 representatives from different countries offline and online.