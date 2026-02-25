Love, Age And Society: The Debate Around Hakeem Babar's Marriage

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

It is often said that even beauty surrenders before love. Indeed, love is a treasure that carries peace of heart within it. It does not look at appearance, age, wealth or poverty, caste, or social status.

When love happens, the world of the heart becomes alive and flourishing. For centuries, love has been regarded as a force that erases outward differences and makes a person beautiful from within.

Recently, the marriage of 60-year-old Hakeem Babar to a young girl has become a topic of debate on social media and in public gatherings. Opinions are divided: some call it a personal decision between two hearts, while others strongly criticize it.

Hakeem Babar himself says that he chose love, expressed it, and ultimately gave the relationship a dignified form through marriage.

He maintains that Islam permits marriage by choice and that making nikah easy helps promote pure relationships in society.

It is often argued that if two adults marry with mutual consent, no third party should have the right to object.

However, the other side of the picture cannot be ignored. The question is not whether a relationship is lawful, but whether every lawful thing is also socially appropriate.

A significant age gap between husband and wife can sometimes raise concerns regarding mental compatibility, life expectations, and future responsibilities.

Marriage is not merely a momentary emotion; it is a commitment to long-term companionship, shared struggles, and responsibilities such as raising a family.

At the same time, it is not appropriate to mock or question the intentions of any couple. If two adults make a thoughtful decision based on mutual respect and consent, their happiness should be wished for.

However, it is equally important to discuss such matters in a balanced way rather than presenting them as ideal examples without examining all aspects.

In the end, love is a beautiful emotion and marriage a sacred bond. But every beauty carries responsibility.

We should neither blindly support nor blindly oppose, but instead approach every matter with balance, awareness, and seriousness. That is the mark of a healthy and mature society.