New York Honors Khojaly Victims With Public Awareness Campaign (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A large-scale awareness campaign dedicated to the Khojaly genocide was held in New York City with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan and organized by the American Azerbaijani Youth and Sports Association, Trend reports.

As in previous years, specially equipped LED screen vehicles displaying photographs reflecting the horrors of the Khojaly tragedy and information about the victims drove through the central streets of the city. The vehicles stopped in densely populated areas and in front of official institutions to draw public attention to what is described as one of the most brutal and merciless massacres in history.

The campaign route included Times Square, the headquarters building of the United Nations, Wall Street, the Brooklyn Bridge, the area surrounding the Statue of Liberty, central parks and squares, and concluded in front of the building of The New York Times.

Messages displayed on the LED screens included:“Remember, Respect, Reflect – Khojaly 1992,”“Thirty-four years later, we remember every soul,”“Khojaly 1992 tragedy – the world must not forget,”“Khojaly – their courage and pain are with us,”“We honor the victims of Khojaly and cherish their memory,”“Do not forget the Khojaly genocide,”“Raise awareness, demand justice and show solidarity,”“Together we remember, together we mourn, together we stand,”“Justice for Khojaly,”“From tragedy to memory – Khojaly lives on,”“Remember the innocent, speak for justice,”“One cold night – thousands lost,” and“Even decades later, Khojaly still speaks.”

Residents were also informed through QR codes providing access to historical facts and detailed information. Similar awareness campaigns were simultaneously held in Washington, D.C., and Boston.







































