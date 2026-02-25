Iran's Regional Governor Highlights Priority Of Mutual Investments With Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25.
Mutual
investment and the expansion of business engagement between Iran's
East Azerbaijan Province and Azerbaijan remain a key priority,
Bahram Sarmast, the governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan Province,
told Trend.
Sarmast stated that efforts are underway to encourage reciprocal
investment, broaden the scope of investors' activities, and
facilitate mutual visits by business representatives.
According to him, taking into account existing historical ties
with Azerbaijan, as well as the policy of developing relations with
Azerbaijan following the start of President Masoud Pezeshkian's
tenure, the Iranian side approaches cooperation with Azerbaijan as
a priority.
The official noted that, based on agreements reached during
reciprocal visits, businesspeople and entrepreneurs from both
countries are expected to exchange views and create favorable
conditions for cooperation. East Azerbaijan Province supports this
process.
“Additionally, it should be noted that the decision by Iran's
President Masoud Pezeshkian to increase the authority of governors
in provinces located in border regions is under serious
consideration. Taking into account the position of Eastern
Azerbaijan Province and Tabriz in relations with Azerbaijan,
several priorities have been defined for the governor's office.
The trade turnover of Iran's East Azerbaijan Province is mainly
with Türkiye, Russia, Iraq, and other countries. Although there are
trade opportunities with Azerbaijan, they are not considered
satisfactory. However, by developing trade relations, it is
possible to create greater opportunities,” he said.
MENAFN25022026000187011040ID1110789958
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment