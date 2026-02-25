Iran's Regional Governor Highlights Priority Of Mutual Investments With Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

The official noted that, based on agreements reached during reciprocal visits, businesspeople and entrepreneurs from both countries are expected to exchange views and create favorable conditions for cooperation. East Azerbaijan Province supports this process.

“Additionally, it should be noted that the decision by Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian to increase the authority of governors in provinces located in border regions is under serious consideration. Taking into account the position of Eastern Azerbaijan Province and Tabriz in relations with Azerbaijan, several priorities have been defined for the governor's office.

The trade turnover of Iran's East Azerbaijan Province is mainly with Türkiye, Russia, Iraq, and other countries. Although there are trade opportunities with Azerbaijan, they are not considered satisfactory. However, by developing trade relations, it is possible to create greater opportunities,” he said.