President Ilham Aliyev Makes Post On 34Th Anniversary Of Khojaly Genocide (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, Trend reports.
The post reads: "February 26 - Khojaly Genocide Day."
