Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Makes Post On 34Th Anniversary Of Khojaly Genocide (PHOTO)

President Ilham Aliyev Makes Post On 34Th Anniversary Of Khojaly Genocide (PHOTO)


2026-02-25 03:05:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy, Trend reports.

The post reads: "February 26 - Khojaly Genocide Day."

MENAFN25022026000187011040ID1110789956



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search