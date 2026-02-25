Princess Basma Delivers Aid As Part Of Charity And Benevolence Campaign In Zarqa

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, February 25 (Petra) – The Charity and Benevolence Campaign delivered humanitarian assistance to beneficiaries in Zarqa on Wednesday.Chair of the Campaign's Higher Committee, Her Royal Highness Princess Basma bint Talal delivered food parcels to 200 women-headed households. She provided financial assistance to university students enrolled in majors aligned with labour market needs.The Campaign, implemented by the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD), delivered the aid at the offices of the Thabet Bin Qais Charity and Zakat Committee in New Zarqa and Beit Al-Khair Orphan Care Association.Princess Basma extended support to women operating income-generating projects, helping them strengthen and sustain their businesses. She took part in distributing gifts and winter clothing to orphaned children.At Beit Al-Khair, Princess Basma met younger women working in the association's sewing workshop. She presented them with sewing supplies as part of the campaign's support package, which includes advanced training courses and capacity-building sessions.She toured the association's medical clinics, where she was briefed by Nayef Abdallat, head of the campaign's medical team, on plans to expand services.The initiative includes cooperation with volunteers and private-sector medical partners to activate the clinics and provide free healthcare services to underprivileged families and orphans in the area.Princess Basma said the campaign is committed guided by its humanitarian mission and supported by its partners to bolstering national efforts aimed at assisting vulnerable families and creating employment opportunities, particularly for women and girls, through productive and home-based enterprises.She said the campaign is focused on women's economic empowerment through programmes and initiatives implemented at its development centres across the Kingdom's governorates and districts.The programmes seek to equip women with the skills and experience needed for employment and effective product marketing.Expressing pride in the campaign's partnerships, Princess Basma said they reflect the values of social solidarity and mutual support, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.She praised partners for their dedication to advancing the campaign's charitable mission.Princess Basma listened to briefings by Waleed Zakaria, Chairman of the Thabet bin Qais Zakat and Charity Committee, and Siham Omari, Chairperson of Beit Al-Khair Orphan Care Association.Established in 2006, the Thabet bin Qais Zakat and Charity Committee provides monthly cash and in-kind assistance to 200 families.Founded in 2012, Beit Al-Khair Orphan Care Association supports 620 orphans and their families through monthly aid and operates a sewing project for training and production purposes.The distributions were made in the presence of Zarqa Governor Firas Abu Qaoud and several members of the Campaign's Higher Committee.