Health Minister Says Jordan Committed To Partnership With WHO

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 25 (Petra) – Minister of Health Ibrahim Bdour said Jordan is committed to strengthening its strategic partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO).He said Jordan is committed to advancing efforts to achieve universal health coverage in line with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 3 on good health and well-being.In a meeting on Wednesday at the Ministry of Health with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Bdour praised WHO's support to Jordan, saying the Kingdom considers health a fundamental right and a pillar of sustainable development.He said Jordan is committed to building a resilient and comprehensive healthcare system that guarantees access to services for all, despite regional challenges, economic pressures and the burden of hosting large numbers of refugees.He discussed the "significant" progress achieved in recent years, including the expansion and modernisation of primary healthcare services, infrastructure development and strengthened medical supply chains.He discussed accelerated digital transformation through the rollout of electronic health records, telemedicine services, digital health solutions and national health registries, enhancing efficiency, transparency and evidence-based decision-making.Bdour said that healthcare quality and patient safety remain central to reform efforts, noting the launch of the National Strategy for Quality and Patient Safety, which seeks to standardise and improve the quality of care across all public health facilities.He added that the Ministry is advancing mental health reform in cooperation with the WHO through specialised initiatives aimed at expanding integrated community-based services and embedding mental health within primary healthcare.The Minister said that Jordan is committed to providing humanitarian support to refugees, adding that Jordan is among the countries hosting the highest number of refugees per capita worldwide and ensures their access to comprehensive healthcare services.For his part, Ghebreyesus said the meeting is an important opportunity to reaffirm the shared commitment to advancing universal health coverage and strengthening primary healthcare as the foundation for healthier and more resilient societies.He praised the long-standing cooperation between Jordan and the WHO, particularly in expanding and integrating mental health services within the public health system.He commended Jordan's continued support for refugees, including sick children evacuated from Gaza who are receiving critical care in the Kingdom, describing it as a reflection of Jordan's humanitarian leadership during times of crisis.Ghebreyesus said that there are discussions on the growing challenge of non-communicable diseases and the urgent need to reduce exposure to risk factors, particularly tobacco use.He added that the WHO is ready to continue supporting Jordan in strengthening policies and programmes that protect public health, save lives and promote well-being for all.Director of the Project Management, Planning and International Cooperation Directorate at the Ministry of Health Huda Ababneh delivered a presentation outlining the structure of Jordan's health sector, key health indicators and national priorities, challenges and strategic plans.