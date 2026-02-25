Foreign Minister, UN Secretary-General Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 25 (Petra) – Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and UN Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres discussed over the phone cooperation in humanitarian efforts to deliver aid to Gaza and support refugees.The two sides reviewed regional developments, focusing on the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.Safadi and Guterres called for upholding the ceasefire agreement and ensuring full implementation. They urged coordinated efforts to guarantee the adequate, sustained and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, linking lasting stability to the establishment of a clear political horizon for achieving a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.Discussions addressed what Safadi described as Israel's violations in the occupied West Bank aimed at annexing Palestinian territory.He warned of the implications of recent Israeli government decisions, including the seizure of land under the designation of "state lands" and the imposition of authority over building and demolition permits in areas under the administrative control of the Palestinian National Authority.Safadi said such actions constitute violations of international law and require a firm international response.He cautioned that these measures undermine prospects for peace and erode the viability of the two-state solution.Both sides agreed on the need for intensified regional and international efforts to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and ensure it receives the necessary funding to continue delivering essential services to Palestinian refugees.Safadi commended the humanitarian role of UN agencies and their critical contribution to delivering aid to Gaza and assisting refugees.