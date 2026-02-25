Gaza Patients Return Home After Completing Treatment In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 25 (Petra) – A group of children from Gaza returned home on Wednesday after completing medical treatment in Jordanian hospitals, departing via the King Hussein Bridge with their families.The group comprised 10 children and 18 family members. They received comprehensive medical care under the direct supervision of specialised Jordanian medical teams.Medical reports issued by the treating hospitals confirmed that all patients had completed their prescribed courses of treatment and received the highest standards of care, alongside support services provided to their families.Since the launch of the medical evacuation initiative, Jordan announced that patients and their companions would return to Gaza upon completing treatment.The policy enables the continued evacuation of additional cases to hospitals across the Kingdom as part of Jordan's support for the Palestinian people and its commitment to preventing displacement from their land.Families of the children expressed gratitude to Jordan and to King Abdullah II, praising the Jordanian Medical Corridor initiative that has provided critical care to patients from Gaza and helped ease the suffering of their children amid the dire health conditions in the Strip.Medical evacuations have been ongoing since March 2025, with hundreds of Gazan children receiving treatment in Jordan.The Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army oversee the evacuations, with a total of 635 children and 1,598 caregivers transferred to hospitals in the Kingdom for treatment to date.